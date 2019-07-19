Global Power Banks Market Outlook to 2025 - Rising Demand for Solar & Hydrogen Cell-based Power Banks

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Bank Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global power bank market to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global power bank market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on power bank market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on power bank market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global power bank market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global power bank market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing demand for smartphones

Rising demand for solar and hydrogen cell based power banks

Reduced cost of power banks

2) Restraints

Availability of latest smartphones with advanced facilities of quick and wireless charging

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the power bank market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the power bank market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global power bank market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Power Bank Market Highlights

2.2. Power Bank Market Projection

2.3. Power Bank Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Power Bank Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Port Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Charging Source

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Capacity

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Power Bank Market



4. Power Bank Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Power Bank Market by Product Type

5.1. Portable Power Banks

5.2. Phone Charging Cases

5.3. Solar Power Banks



6. Global Power Bank Market by Port Type

6.1. Standard

6.2. Type C

6.3. DC Power Jack



7. Global Power Bank Market by Charging Source

7.1. Electric

7.2. Solar

7.3. Hybrid



8. Global Power Bank Market by Capacity

8.1. Up To 5,000 mAh

8.2. 5,001 mAh - 12,000 mAh

8.3. 12,001 mAh - 20,000 mAh

8.4. Above 20,000 mAh



9. Global Power Bank Market by Distribution Channel

9.1. Retailers

9.2. Supermarkets

9.3. Online



10. Global Power Bank Market by Region 2019-2025

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Power Bank Market by Product Type

10.1.2. North America Power Bank Market by Port Type

10.1.3. North America Power Bank Market by Charging Source

10.1.4. North America Power Bank Market by Capacity

10.1.5. North America Power Bank Market by Distribution Channel

10.1.6. North America Power Bank Market by Country

10.2. Europe

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.4. RoW



11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Power Bank Market

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

11.2.2. Sony Corporation

11.2.3. Microsoft Corporation

11.2.4. Intex Technologies

11.2.5. Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.6. Anker Technology Co.

11.2.7. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.2.8. Panasonic Corporation

11.2.9. Lenovo Group Limited

11.2.10. Other Companies



