Global Cataract Surgical Devices Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

The global cataract surgical devices market reached a value of US$ 7.1 Billion in 2018.



A cataract refers to the clouding of the eye's natural lens, which lies behind the iris and pupil. It is the most common cause of vision loss in people over the age of 40 years and one of the chief causes of blindness in the world. Cataract is treated with surgical procedures in which the surgeon removes the clouded lens and replaces it with an artificial lens. Cataract surgery is very successful in restoring vision, and thus represents one of the most common surgical procedures.



The market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of cataract along with technological developments in the field of ophthalmology. Additionally, rise in the geriatric population worldwide is boosting the demand for cataract surgical devices. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the cataract surgeries is likely to restrain the market growth in the developing regions such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa. However, governments of many countries are now coming up with health schemes and programmes to reduce the burden of cataract-related diseases on the patients, which is further creating lucrative opportunities for the surgical devices manufacturers.



The market expected to reach a value of US$ 8.7 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-2024.



Scope of the Report



The report has segmented the market on the basis of type including Intraocular Lenses (IOLs), femtosecond laser, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVDs), phacoemulsification equipment and others. Amongst these, IOLs represent the most popular product type.

The report has further segregated the market on the basis of applications wherein hospitals accounts for the largest share, followed by eye care clinics, and eye treatment and surgical centres.

On a regional basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America represents the largest region.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Abbott Laboratories, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., and Essilor.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global cataract surgical devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the key application segments in the global cataract surgical devices market?

Which are the popular product types in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cataract surgical devices market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cataract surgical devices market?

What is the structure of the global cataract surgical devices market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cataract surgical devices market?

How are cataract surgical devices manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cataract Surgical Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Intraocular Lenses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

6.3 Femtosecond Laser

6.4 Phacoemulsification Equipment

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Hospitals

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Eye Care Clinics

7.3 Eye Treatment and Surgical Centres



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Cataract Surgical Devices Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Hoya Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Essilor

