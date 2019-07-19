$7.34 Bn Position Sensor Market, 2024 by Type, Application, Contact Type, Output, End-User Industry, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Position Sensor Market by Type (Linear Sensor and Rotary Sensor), Application (Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Test Equipment), Contact Type, Output, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global position sensor market was valued at USD 4,685.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7,340.8 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2019 to 2024.



In terms of volume, the global position sensor market is expected to grow from 1,645 million units in 2018 to 2,772 million units by 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period.

A position sensor is a device that permits the measurement of an absolute or relative position. These sensors are used to measure the displacement or position of a moving object or target. There are primarily 2 types of position sensors- linear position sensors and rotary position sensors. These sensors work on different sensing principles based on the movement of the object. Linear position sensors are used to measure the movement or position of an object along a straight line, whereas the rotary position sensor detects the angular or rotary movement of the object. Proximity sensors are also an important type of position sensors that are used to detect the presence of the object.



The position sensor market, in this report, has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, contact type, output, application, end-user industry, and geography. Currently, the position sensor market is in the growth stage. Position sensors are widely used in applications such as machine tools, material handling, test equipment, motion systems, as well as robotics. A few of the potential industries for position sensors include automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and packaging.



In 2018, a few of the key players in the position sensor market were Honeywell International Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany), ams AG (Austria), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), and MTS Systems Corporation (US). Other players in the market include Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Bourns, Inc. (US), and Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US).

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus of Manufacturing Industry on Accurate Measurements and Detailed Inspection

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Position Sensors in Aviation and Aerospace Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Position Sensors for Modern Automobiles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Ownership

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Industrial Automation

5.2.3.2 High Potential for Industrial Robotics Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Standards to Measure Performance Indicators

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Position Sensor Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Linear Type

6.2.1 Linear Encoders

6.2.1.1 Optical Linear Encoders

6.2.1.2 Magnetic Linear Encoders

6.2.1.3 Inductive Linear Encoders

6.2.1.4 Capacitive Linear Encoders

6.2.2 Linear Variable Differential Transformers

6.2.3 Magnetostrictive Sensors

6.2.4 Linear Potentiometers

6.2.5 Laser Position Sensors

6.3 Rotary Position Sensors

6.3.1 Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.1 Optical Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.2 Magnetic Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.3 Mechanical Rotary Encoders

6.3.1.4 Capacitive Rotary Encoders

6.3.2 Rotary Potentiometers

6.3.3 Rotary Variable Differential Transformers

6.3.4 Resolvers

6.4 Overview of Other Major Technologies in Position Sensor Market

6.4.1 Proximity Sensors

6.4.1.1 Ultrasonic Position Sensors

6.4.2 Photoelectric Sensors

6.4.2.1 Photoelectric Sensors Use Beams of Light to Detect Whether Object is Present Or Absent

6.4.3 Displacement Sensors

6.4.3.1 Displacement Sensors Can Be Used for Dimension Measurement to Determine Height, Thickness, Width, and Travel Range of Objects

6.4.4 3D Sensors



7 Position Sensor Market, By Contact Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Contact Type

7.2.1 Demand for Contactless Position Sensors is Driven By Their Benefits Such as Ease of Use, Reliable Measurements, Resistance to Contamination, and High Accuracy

7.3 Contact Type

7.3.1 Ability to Convert Mechanical Displacement Into Electrical Signals Drives Demand for Contact Position Sensors



8 Position Sensor Market, By Output

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Digital Output

8.2.1 Digital Sensors are Gaining Popularity Because Discrete Signals are Less Susceptible to Potential Interference and Result in Higher Quality and More Reliable Measurement Values and Output

8.2.2 Merits of Digital Output

8.2.3 Demerits of Digital Output

8.3 Analog Output

8.3.1 Analog Outputs are Necessary Where Digital Electronics Cannot Survive in Environments Such as High Temperature, Pressure, Or Humidity

8.3.2 Merits of Analog Output

8.3.3 Demerits of Analog Output



9 Position Sensor Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Machine Tools

9.2.1 Use of Position Sensors in Machine Tools Enables Higher Degree of Automation and Versatility Along With Improved Safety and Energy Efficiency

9.3 Robotics

9.3.1 Position Sensors Provide Meaningful Information to Controllers Via Electronic Signals Enabling Robots to Perform Their Tasks

9.4 Motion Systems

9.4.1 Position Sensors in Motion Systems are Used to Measure Absolute Or Incremental Displacement

9.5 Material Handling

9.5.1 Material Handling Applications Require Position Sensors to Ensure Safe and Controlled Operations

9.6 Test Equipment

9.6.1 Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, and Medical Sectors Use Position Sensors in Test Their Equipment to Achieve High Accuracy and Precision

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Inspection and Measurement Systems Equipped With Position Sensors Operate With High Precision and Accuracy Even Under Severe Conditions



10 Position Sensor Market, By End-User Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Consumer Goods

10.2.2 Intermediate Goods

10.2.3 Capital Goods

10.3 Automotive

10.3.1 Position Sensors Provide Crucial Information to Engine Control Module for Smooth and Safe Functioning of Vehicles

10.4 Aerospace

10.4.1 Commercial and General Aviation

10.4.2 Military Aircraft

10.4.3 Space Systems

10.5 Packaging

10.5.1 Linear Encoders, Inductive Position Sensors, and Proximity Sensors are Used in Packaging Industry to Enhance Packaging Machine Performance

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Healthcare Industry Requires Highly Reliable Position Sensors That Provide Accurate Information to Ensure Patient Safety

10.7 Electronics

10.7.1 In Consumer Electronics Industry, Position Sensors are Used in Smartphones, Gaming Consoles, Digital Cameras, and Home Appliances

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Other Industries Including Power and Mining Use Linear and Rotary Sensors



11 Geographic Analysis

