Webinar Wednesday, July 31: Advanced Electrocatalysts through Crystallographic Enhancement

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Fuel Cell Technologies Office will present a live webinar titled, "Advanced Electrocatalysts through Crystallographic Enhancement." The presenter will be Jacob Spendelow of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL).

State-of-the-art fuel cell catalysts include platinum alloys with a base metal such as cobalt. But cobalt dissolves during fuel cell operation, resulting in poor durability. Recently, LANL demonstrated that new electrocatalysts that include platinum-cobalt intermetallics have substantially lower rates of cobalt leaching compared with other alloys. This webinar will describe recent progress at LANL on development, characterization, and fuel cell testing of this promising new class of fuel cell electrocatalysts.

