நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தின் 2019 விளையாட்டுப் போட்டி - கனடா

TORONTO , CANADA , July 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தின் விளையாட்டுத்துறை அமைச்சினால் கனடாவில் நடாத்தப்படும் 4 வது வருட தடகள விளையாட்டுப் போட்டி ஆகஸ்ட் மாதம் 3ந் திகதி காலை 9.30 மணியில் இருந்து மாலை 6மணி வரை 74 Birchmount street இல் அமைந்துள்ள Birchmount Stadium இல் நடைபெற உள்ளது.மேலதிக தொடர்புகளுக்கு: 416-830-4305/ (647) 808-1864விண்ணப்பங்களுக்கான முடிவு திகதி ஜூலை 27 ஆகும்.இதில் பார்வையாளர்களாக பொது மக்களையும் கலந்து கொள்ளுமாறு நாடு கடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறதுShanthini SivaramanTGTE Deputy MinisterInfo-Communication416-830-4305



