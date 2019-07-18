TREB Calls for Co-Operation Between City of Toronto and Province on Housing Supply and to Minimize Red Tape

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With some City of Toronto Councillors announcing plans that could add obstacles to the creation of new housing supply in their wards, the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) is reminding all levels of government that housing supply is one of the most important issues in Toronto and the GTA and is encouraging cooperation between governments. TREB has been at the forefront in calling for governments to do what they can to ensure an adequate, appropriate and affordable supply of housing for the Toronto and GTA real estate markets.



This is an issue that will require both provincial and municipal government efforts and policy initiatives from various perspectives, including minimizing unnecessary red-tape, while maintaining the high quality of life that makes Toronto and the GTA such a desirable place to live, work, and play. TREB is encouraging provincial and municipal decision makers to work cooperatively to make the interests of home buyers their first priority. With that in mind, TREB will be closely monitoring the impact of the Toronto Councillors’ recently announced plans.

Media Inquiries:

Mary Gallagher

Senior Manager, Public Affairs

maryg@trebnet.com (416) 443-8158

TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 54,500 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

www.TREBhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/TorontoRealEstateBoard

https://twitter.com/TREBhome

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/treb

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://www.instagram.com/trebhome

https://soundcloud.com/trebhome/tracks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.