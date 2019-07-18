Global Ship Lease Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 1, 2019 before the open of market trading.



What: Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call:



Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 4875449

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.



Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Saturday, August 17, 2019 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 4875449 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Global Ship Lease owns 41 ships ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 TEU, of which nine are fuel efficient new-design wide beam, with a total capacity of 224,162 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, of 11.9 years as at June 30, 2019, including subsequent announcements.

The average remaining term of the charters at June 30, 2019, including subsequent announcements and to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under owner’s control, was 2.9 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis is $824.3 million. Contracted revenue is $909.8 million, including options under charterers’ control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 3.3 years weighted basis.

Investor and Media Contact:

The IGB Group

Bryan Degnan

646-673-9701

or

Leon Berman

212-477-8438



