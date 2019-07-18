AGRIS Co-operative to re-open Wheatley elevators

/EIN News/ -- CHATHAM, Ontario, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGRIS Co-operative has announced today that they are re­opening the co-operative’s Wheatley elevator location for this fall’s soybean harvest.



“Producers, particularly in Essex County experienced extremely difficult planting conditions this spring which saw them switch many of their traditional corn acres to soybeans,” says Jim Campbell, general manager for AGRIS Co-operative. “Working closely with input from our three local Essex County board of directors, we have decided to re-open our Wheatley elevator which will provide our owners and customers another viable delivery point for their fall harvest,” added Campbell.

The AGRIS Co-operative Wheatley elevator located at 492 Erie Rd. N., features three unloading pits, complete grain conditioning services and has more than 700,000-bushel storage capacity. AGRIS operates additional Essex County grain elevators at McGregor, Arner, Rochester and Stoney Point. For more information on grain delivery to the Wheatley elevator location please contact Alex Michinski at 519­796-3164 or alexm@agris.coop or Chad Recker at 519-818-8944 or chadrecker@agris.coop.

“Our grain origination team in Essex County is prepared for the re-opening of our Wheatley elevator location and ready to work closely with producers for fall delivery and marketing of their 2019 soybean crop,” says Don Kabbes, general manager of Great Lakes Grain. “With five local receiving points, we expect to offer fast and efficient service,” added Kabbes.

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. is a 100 per-cent farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves more than 1,000 farmer owners in 14 locations in Essex, Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Lambton Counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed, agronomy and petroleum services. The co­operative is a partner of Great Lakes Grain, a grain merchandising company. AGRIS Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.

Great Lakes Grain is a grain marketing partnership between AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. and GROWMARK, Inc. (including FS PARTNERS, a division of GROWMARK, Inc.) Great Lakes Grain is one of the largest operators of Ontario country elevators. It represents close to 20 million bushels of storage capacity with total marketing in excess of 40 million bushels. Great Lakes Grain serves farmers out of 25 AGRIS Co-operative and FS PARTNERS branded locations that span from Windsor through to Toronto and north to Georgian Bay.

Visit us at www.agris.coop and www.greatlakesgrain.com for more information.

Contact: Jim Campbell Don Kabbes General Manager General Manager AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. Great Lakes Grain 519-380-2371 519-380-2382 Email: jimc@agris.coop Email: donk@greatlakesgrain.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.