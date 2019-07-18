Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2019 Production and Pricing and Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) (“Gulfport” or the “Company”) today provided an update for the three-months and six-months ended June 30, 2019. Key information includes the following:

Net production during the second quarter of 2019 averaged 1,359.0 MMcfe per day, an 8% increase over the first quarter of 2019.

Realized natural gas price for the second quarter of 2019, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $2.02 per Mcf, a $0.62 per Mcf differential to the average trade month NYMEX settled price.

Realized oil price for the second quarter of 2019, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $56.85 per barrel, a $2.97 per barrel differential to the average WTI oil price.

Realized natural gas liquids ("NGL") price for the second quarter of 2019, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $0.45 per gallon, equivalent to $18.86 per barrel, or approximately 32% of the average WTI oil price.

Realized natural gas price for the six-months ended June 30, 2019, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $2.35 per Mcf, a $0.54 per Mcf differential to the average trade month NYMEX settled price.

Realized oil price for the six-months ended June 30, 2019, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $55.03 per barrel, a $2.34 per barrel differential to the average WTI oil price.

Realized NGL price for the six-months ended June 30, 2019, before the impact of derivatives and including transportation costs, averaged $0.51 per gallon, equivalent to $21.48 per barrel, or approximately 37% of the average WTI oil price.

Gulfport drilled 5 gross (3.8 net) operated wells in the Utica Shale and 3 gross (2.6 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the second quarter of 2019 and had 2 gross wells in various stages of drilling at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Gulfport completed 12 gross (10.1 net) operated wells in the Utica Shale and 2 gross (1.9 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the second quarter of 2019 and had 3 gross wells in various stages of completion at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Gulfport turned-to-sales 25 gross and net operated wells in the Utica Shale and 6 gross (5.9 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Production and Realized Prices

Gulfport’s net daily production for the second quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 1,359.0 MMcfe per day. For the second quarter of 2019, Gulfport’s net daily production mix was comprised of approximately 90% natural gas, 7% NGL and 3% oil.

Gulfport’s realized prices for the second quarter of 2019 were $3.38 per Mcf of natural gas, $75.14 per barrel of oil and $0.57 per gallon of NGL, resulting in a total equivalent price of $3.71 per Mcfe. Gulfport's realized prices for the second quarter of 2019 include an aggregate non-cash derivative gain of $147.8 million. Before the impact of derivatives, realized prices for the second quarter of 2019, including transportation costs, were $2.02 per Mcf of natural gas, $56.85 per barrel of oil and $0.45 per gallon of NGL, for a total equivalent price of $2.33 per Mcfe.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION SCHEDULE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Production Volumes: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Natural gas (MMcf) 111,603 108,236 213,682 210,278 Oil (MBbls) 649 744 1,261 1,501 NGL (MGal) 57,189 58,512 113,019 124,268 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 123,668 121,061 237,394 237,038 Gas equivalent (Mcfe per day) 1,358,989 1,330,342 1,311,567 1,309,602 Average Realized Prices (before the impact of derivatives): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 2.02 $ 2.15 $ 2.35 $ 2.29 Oil (per Bbl) $ 56.85 $ 66.26 $ 55.03 $ 63.29 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.45 $ 0.71 $ 0.51 $ 0.71 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.33 $ 2.67 $ 2.65 $ 2.81 Average Realized Prices: (including cash-settlement of derivatives and excluding non-cash derivative gain or loss): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 2.20 $ 2.32 $ 2.32 $ 2.46 Oil (per Bbl) $ 57.42 $ 55.29 $ 55.34 $ 55.00 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.51 $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 2.52 $ 2.72 $ 2.64 $ 2.87 Average Realized Prices: Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 3.38 $ 1.86 $ 2.98 $ 2.10 Oil (per Bbl) $ 75.14 $ 33.46 $ 64.08 $ 40.93 NGL (per Gal) $ 0.57 $ 0.45 $ 0.54 $ 0.61 Gas equivalent (per Mcfe) $ 3.71 $ 2.09 $ 3.28 $ 2.44

The table below summarizes Gulfport’s second quarter of 2019 production by asset area:

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PRODUCTION BY AREA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Utica Shale Natural gas (MMcf) 92,301 92,670 178,002 179,866 Oil (MBbls) 57 81 122 160 NGL (MGal) 20,827 26,845 44,163 62,583 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 95,616 96,994 185,044 189,766 SCOOP Natural gas (MMcf) 19,283 15,536 35,649 30,367 Oil (MBbls) 446 407 844 905 NGL (MGal) 36,342 31,640 68,822 61,649 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 27,149 22,500 50,543 44,603 Southern Louisiana Natural gas (MMcf) — 4 — 11 Oil (MBbls) 132 223 268 392 NGL (MGal) — — — — Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 793 1,340 1,606 2,360 Other Natural gas (MMcf) 19 26 31 34 Oil (MBbls) 15 33 28 45 NGL (MGal) 19 27 34 36 Gas equivalent (MMcfe) 110 227 201 309

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Information

Gulfport will hold a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss its second quarter of 2019 financial and operational results and to provide an update on the Company’s recent activities. Gulfport's second quarter of 2019 earnings are scheduled to be released after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Interested parties may listen to the call via Gulfport’s website at www.gulfportenergy.com or by calling toll-free at 866-373-3408 or 412-902-1039 for international callers. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay passcode is 13686821. The webcast will also be available for two weeks on the Company’s website and can be accessed on the Company’s “Investor Relations” page.

About Gulfport

Gulfport is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds an acreage position along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, has an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC. For more information, please visit www.gulfportenergy.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Gulfport expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, future capital expenditures (including the amount and nature thereof), business strategy and measures to implement strategy, competitive strength, goals, expansion and growth of Gulfport's business and operations, plans, market conditions, references to future success, reference to intentions as to future matters and other such matters are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by Gulfport in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with Gulfport's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, general economic, market, credit or business conditions that might affect the timing and amount of the repurchase program; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by Gulfport; Gulfport’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions of properties and businesses; competitive actions by other oil and gas companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Gulfport. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments anticipated by Gulfport will be realized, or even if realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on Gulfport, its business or operations. Gulfport has no intention, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future results or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Jessica Antle - Director, Investor Relations

jantle@gulfportenergy.com

405-252-4550



