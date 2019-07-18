Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $110.5 million, a 3.7% decrease from $114.8 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.86, a 3.4% decrease from $0.89 for the second quarter of 2018.



For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $221.2 million, a 2.9% decrease from $227.9 million for the first six months of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2019 were $1.71, a 3.4% decrease from $1.77 for the first six months of 2018.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2019 were 1.95%, 11.29% and 13.70%, respectively, compared to 2.10%, 12.90% and 16.08%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2019 were 1.97%, 11.52%, and 14.04%, respectively, compared to 2.13%, 13.03%, and 16.30%, respectively, for the first six months of 2018. The calculation of the Bank’s annualized return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our long term success, and we are not wavering from those principles in today’s challenging competitive and interest rate environment. We are pleased that we continue to deliver financial metrics among the best in the industry, including the 1.95% annualized return on average assets, 4.45% net interest margin and 39.3% efficiency ratio for the quarter just ended. We will remain disciplined and focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $17.49 billion at June 30, 2019, a 4.3% increase from $16.76 billion at June 30, 2018. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $15.79 billion at June 30, 2019, an 11.3% increase from $14.18 billion at June 30, 2018. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.70 billion at June 30, 2019, a 34.2% decrease from $2.58 billion at June 30, 2018. The unfunded balance of closed loans was $11.17 billion at June 30, 2019, a 6.9% decrease from $12.00 billion at June 30, 2018.

Deposits were $18.19 billion at June 30, 2019, a 1.6% increase from $17.90 billion at June 30, 2018, but a 1.6% decrease from March 31, 2019. Total assets were $22.96 billion at June 30, 2019, a 3.3% increase from $22.22 billion at June 30, 2018, but a 0.2% decrease from March 31, 2019.

Common stockholders’ equity was $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019, a 10.5% increase from $3.61 billion at June 30, 2018. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.30 billion at June 30, 2019, a 13.5% increase from $2.91 billion at June 30, 2018. Book value per common share was $30.97 at June 30, 2019, a 10.2% increase from $28.10 at June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $25.61 at June 30, 2019, a 13.2% increase from $22.63 at June 30, 2018. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets increased to 17.39% at June 30, 2019 compared to 16.26% at June 30, 2018. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets increased to 14.83% at June 30, 2019 compared to 13.53% at June 30, 2018. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on the results for the quarter just ended, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the results for the second quarter of 2019.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on July 19, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 4369463. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.” The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity and the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, as important measures of the strength of its capital and its ability to generate earnings on its tangible capital invested by its shareholders. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; problems with, or additional expenses relating to, integrating acquisitions; the inability to realize expected cost savings and/or synergies from acquisitions; problems with managing acquisitions; the effect of the announcements of any future acquisition on customer relationships and operating results; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; adoption of new accounting standards or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors included in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through 254 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

Media Contact: Susan Blair (501) 978-2217

Investor Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336

Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 738,566 $ 290,672 Investment securities - available for sale ("AFS") 2,548,489 2,862,340 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks 11,607 25,941 Non-purchased loans 15,786,809 15,073,791 Purchased loans 1,698,396 2,044,032 Allowance for loan losses (106,642 ) (102,264 ) Net loans 17,378,563 17,015,559 Premises and equipment, net 662,082 567,189 Foreclosed assets 33,467 16,171 Accrued interest receivable 81,003 81,968 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 730,871 721,238 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 690,304 696,461 Other, net 85,779 110,491 Total assets $ 22,960,731 $ 22,388,030 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 2,777,066 $ 2,748,273 Savings and interest bearing transaction 9,226,197 9,682,713 Time 6,182,952 5,507,429 Total deposits 18,186,215 17,938,415 Repurchase agreements with customers 10,909 20,564 Other borrowings 201,455 96,692 Subordinated notes 223,471 223,281 Subordinated debentures 119,635 119,358 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 222,668 216,355 Total liabilities 18,964,353 18,614,665 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 or December 31, 2018 — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

128,946,716 and 128,611,049 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,289 1,286 Additional paid-in capital 2,243,779 2,237,948 Retained earnings 1,728,486 1,565,201 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 19,693 (34,105 ) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 3,993,247 3,770,330 Noncontrolling interest 3,131 3,035 Total stockholders’ equity 3,996,378 3,773,365 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 22,960,731 $ 22,388,030





Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 250,081 $ 210,385 $ 495,946 $ 400,812 Purchased loans 28,519 46,862 58,714 97,839 Investment securities: Taxable 13,585 11,476 28,481 22,907 Tax-exempt 3,693 4,102 7,567 8,262 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 941 839 1,354 1,336 Total interest income 296,819 273,664 592,062 531,156 Interest expense: Deposits 67,392 43,832 130,479 78,224 Repurchase agreements with customers 11 385 33 544 Other borrowings 19 46 1,408 679 Subordinated notes 3,181 3,180 6,326 6,326 Subordinated debentures 1,680 1,560 3,392 2,946 Total interest expense 72,283 49,003 141,638 88,719 Net interest income 224,536 224,661 450,424 442,437 Provision for loan losses 6,769 9,610 13,450 15,177 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 217,767 215,051 436,974 427,260 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,291 9,704 20,014 19,229 Trust income 1,839 1,591 3,569 3,384 BOLI income 5,178 5,259 10,340 12,839 Other income from purchased loans 1,455 2,744 2,251 3,995 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,565 5,641 9,438 10,384 Net gains on investment securities 713 — 713 17 Gains on sales of other assets 402 844 686 2,270 Other 2,160 1,603 3,664 3,976 Total non-interest income 26,603 27,386 50,675 56,094 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 47,558 41,665 92,425 87,164 Net occupancy and equipment 14,587 13,827 29,338 27,977 Other operating expenses 36,986 33,615 74,046 67,776 Total non-interest expense 99,131 89,107 195,809 182,917 Income before taxes 145,239 153,330 291,840 300,437 Provision for income taxes 34,726 38,589 70,615 72,563 Net income 110,513 114,741 221,225 227,874 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (10 ) 10 (16 ) 21 Net income available to common stockholders $ 110,503 $ 114,751 $ 221,209 $ 227,895 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 1.72 $ 1.77 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 1.71 $ 1.77

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited

Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Balances – December 31, 2017 $ 1,283 $ 2,221,844 $ 1,250,313 $ (12,712 ) $ 3,060 $ 3,463,788 Net income — — 227,874 — — 227,874 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 21 — (21 ) — Total other comprehensive loss — — — (34,201 ) — (34,201 ) Common stock dividends paid, $0.385 per

share — — (49,487 ) — — (49,487 ) Issuance of 210,890 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options 2 5,585 — — — 5,587 Issuance of 214,591 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 2 (2 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 71,750 shares

of common stock (1 ) (3,769 ) — — — (3,770 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 7,151 — — — 7,151 Forfeitures of 24,864 shares of unvested

restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,230,809 $ 1,428,721 $ (46,913 ) $ 3,039 $ 3,616,942 Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Net income — — 221,225 — — 221,225 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — (16 ) — 16 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 53,798 — 53,798 Common stock dividends paid, $0.45

per share — — (57,924 ) — — (57,924 ) Noncontrolling interest cash contribution — — — — 80 80 Issuance of 56,550 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options 1 876 — — — 877 Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 62,742

shares of common stock (1 ) (1,646 ) — — — (1,647 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 6,604 — — — 6,604 Forfeiture of 64,215 shares of unvested

restricted common stock (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,243,779 $ 1,728,486 $ 19,693 $ 3,131 $ 3,996,378





Bank OZK

Summary of Non-Interest Expense

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 47,558 $ 41,665 $ 92,425 $ 87,164 Net occupancy and equipment 14,587 13,827 29,338 27,977 Other operating expenses: Professional and outside services 8,105 9,112 16,669 17,817 Software and data processing 4,757 3,110 9,466 6,450 Deposit insurance and assessments 3,488 3,558 7,140 7,120 Telecommunication services 2,810 3,487 6,154 6,683 Travel and meals 2,939 2,498 5,608 4,651 Postage and supplies 2,058 2,218 4,161 4,412 Advertising and public relations 1,671 1,777 3,353 3,107 ATM expense 1,099 1,118 2,086 2,481 Loan collection and repossession expense 918 503 1,901 1,293 Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets 594 460 1,155 611 Amortization of intangibles 3,012 3,145 6,157 6,290 Other 5,535 2,629 10,196 6,861 Total non-interest expense $ 99,131 $ 89,107 $ 195,809 $ 182,917





Bank OZK

Summary of Total Loans Outstanding

Unaudited

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 1,017,698 5.8 % $ 1,049,460 6.1 % Non-farm/non-residential 3,953,882 22.6 4,319,388 25.2 Construction/land development 6,662,921 38.1 6,562,185 38.4 Agricultural 190,348 1.1 165,088 1.0 Multifamily residential 1,411,584 8.1 1,116,026 6.5 Total real estate 13,236,433 75.7 13,212,147 77.2 Commercial and industrial 746,990 4.3 823,417 4.8 Consumer 2,740,344 15.7 2,345,863 13.7 Other 761,438 4.3 736,396 4.3 Total loans $ 17,485,205 100.0 % $ 17,117,823 100.0 %

Summary of Deposits

Unaudited

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 2,777,066 15.3 % $ 2,748,273 15.3 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 2,605,606 14.3 2,359,299 13.2 Savings and money market 6,620,591 36.4 7,323,414 40.8 Time deposits less than $100 2,807,587 15.4 2,297,101 12.8 Time deposits of $100 or more 3,375,365 18.6 3,210,328 17.9 Total deposits $ 18,186,215 100.0 % $ 17,938,415 100.0 %

Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 224,536 $ 224,661 (0.1 )% $ 450,424 $ 442,437 1.8 % Provision for loan losses 6,769 9,610 (29.6 ) 13,450 15,177 (11.4 ) Non-interest income 26,603 27,386 (2.9 ) 50,675 56,094 (9.7 ) Non-interest expense 99,131 89,107 11.2 195,809 182,917 7.0 Net income available to common stockholders 110,503 114,751 (3.7 ) 221,209 227,895 (2.9 ) Common stock data: Net income per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.89 (3.4 )% $ 1.71 $ 1.77 (3.4 )% Net income per share - basic 0.86 0.89 (3.4 ) 1.72 1.77 (2.8 ) Cash dividends per share 0.23 0.195 17.9 0.45 0.385 16.9 Book value per share 30.97 28.10 10.2 30.97 28.10 10.2 Tangible book value per share (1) 25.61 22.63 13.2 25.61 22.63 13.2 Diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,079 128,804 129,022 128,783 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 128,947 128,616 128,947 128,616 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 22,960,731 $ 22,220,380 3.3 % $ 22,960,731 $ 22,220,380 3.3 % Total loans 17,485,205 16,763,874 4.3 17,485,205 16,763,874 4.3 Non-purchased loans 15,786,809 14,183,533 11.3 15,786,809 14,183,533 11.3 Purchased loans 1,698,396 2,580,341 (34.2 ) 1,698,396 2,580,341 (34.2 ) Allowance for loan losses 106,642 104,638 1.9 106,642 104,638 1.9 Foreclosed assets 33,467 20,662 62.0 33,467 20,662 62.0 Investment securities 2,560,096 2,617,859 (2.2 ) 2,560,096 2,617,859 (2.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 690,304 702,751 (1.8 ) 690,304 702,751 (1.8 ) Deposits 18,186,215 17,897,085 1.6 18,186,215 17,897,085 1.6 Repurchase agreements with customers 10,909 179,851 (93.9 ) 10,909 179,851 (93.9 ) Other borrowings 201,455 1,766 11,307.4 201,455 1,766 11,307.4 Subordinated notes 223,471 223,088 0.2 223,471 223,088 0.2 Subordinated debentures 119,635 119,077 0.5 119,635 119,077 0.5 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,167,055 11,999,661 (6.9 ) 11,167,055 11,999,661 (6.9 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 3,993,247 3,613,903 10.5 3,993,247 3,613,903 10.5 Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities AFS

included in common stockholders' equity 19,693 (46,913 ) 19,693 (46,913 ) Loan, including purchased loans, to deposit ratio 96.15 % 93.67 % 96.15 % 93.67 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.95 % 2.10 % 1.97 % 2.13 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 11.29 12.90 11.52 13.03 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 13.70 16.08 14.04 16.30 Average common equity to total average assets 17.31 16.30 17.12 16.34 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.45 4.66 4.49 4.68 Efficiency ratio 39.30 35.19 38.89 36.52 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.12 0.05 0.09 0.04 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.14 0.07 0.10 0.06 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.15 0.10 0.15 0.10 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.25 0.15 0.25 0.15 Allowance for loan losses to non-purchased loans(5) 0.67 0.73 0.67 0.73 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 22,860 $ 13,543 $ 22,860 $ 13,543 Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4) — — — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans - accruing(4) 1,399 — 1,399 — Impaired purchased loans 15,440 6,577 15,440 6,577





(1)Calculations of tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are

included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.

Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data

Unaudited

9/30/17 12/31/17 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amount) Earnings Summary: Net interest income $ 209,722 $ 214,831 $ 217,776 $ 224,661 $ 220,614 $ 228,382 $ 225,888 $ 224,536 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 3,014 2,450 1,166 1,151 1,132 1,219 1,207 1,136 Net interest income (FTE) 212,736 217,281 218,942 225,812 221,746 229,601 227,095 225,672 Provision for loan losses (7,777 ) (9,279 ) (5,567 ) (9,610 ) (41,949 ) (7,271 ) (6,681 ) (6,769 ) Non-interest income 32,747 30,213 28,707 27,386 24,121 27,560 24,072 26,603 Non-interest expense (84,399 ) (86,177 ) (93,810 ) (89,107 ) (102,942 ) (94,893 ) (96,678 ) (99,131 ) Pretax income (FTE) 153,307 152,038 148,272 154,481 100,976 154,997 147,808 146,375 FTE adjustment (3,014 ) (2,450 ) (1,166 ) (1,151 ) (1,132 ) (1,219 ) (1,207 ) (1,136 ) Provision for income taxes (54,246 ) (3,434 ) (33,973 ) (38,589 ) (25,665 ) (38,750 ) (35,889 ) (34,726 ) Noncontrolling interest (40 ) 10 11 10 1 3 (6 ) (10 ) Net income available to

common stockholders $ 96,007 $ 146,164 $ 113,144 $ 114,751 $ 74,180 $ 115,031 $ 110,706 $ 110,503 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.75 $ 1.14 $ 0.88 $ 0.89 $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,729 $ 10,058 $ 9,525 $ 9,704 $ 9,730 $ 10,585 $ 9,722 $ 10,291 Trust income 1,755 1,729 1,793 1,591 1,730 1,821 1,730 1,839 BOLI income 4,453 5,166 7,580 5,259 5,321 5,751 5,162 5,178 Other income from purchased loans 2,933 2,009 1,251 2,744 1,418 2,370 795 1,455 Loan service, maintenance and other

fees 5,274 4,289 4,743 5,641 4,724 5,245 4,874 4,565 Net gains on investment securities 2,429 1,201 17 — — — — 713 Gains (losses) on sales of other assets 1,363 1,899 1,426 844 (518 ) 465 284 402 Other 4,811 3,862 2,372 1,603 1,716 1,323 1,505 2,160 Total non-interest income $ 32,747 $ 30,213 $ 28,707 $ 27,386 $ 24,121 $ 27,560 $ 24,072 $ 26,603 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 35,331 $ 38,417 $ 45,499 $ 41,665 $ 41,477 $ 41,837 $ 44,868 $ 47,558 Net occupancy expense 13,595 13,474 14,150 13,827 14,358 14,027 14,750 14,587 Other operating expenses 35,473 34,286 34,161 33,615 47,107 39,029 37,060 36,986 Total non-interest expense $ 84,399 $ 86,177 $ 93,810 $ 89,107 $ 102,942 $ 94,893 $ 96,678 $ 99,131 Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 20,768,493 $ 21,275,647 $ 22,039,439 $ 22,220,380 $ 22,086,539 $ 22,388,030 $ 23,005,652 $ 22,960,731 Non-purchased loans 12,047,094 12,733,937 13,674,561 14,183,533 14,440,623 15,073,791 15,610,681 15,786,809 Purchased loans 3,731,536 3,309,092 2,934,535 2,580,341 2,285,168 2,044,032 1,864,715 1,698,396 Investment securities 1,975,102 2,622,796 2,612,961 2,617,859 2,706,156 2,888,281 2,781,691 2,560,096 Deposits 16,823,359 17,192,345 17,833,672 17,897,085 17,822,915 17,938,415 18,476,868 18,186,215 Unfunded balance of closed loans 12,519,839 13,192,439 12,551,032 11,999,661 11,891,247 11,364,975 11,544,218 11,167,055 Common stockholders' equity 3,334,740 3,460,728 3,526,605 3,613,903 3,653,596 3,770,330 3,882,643 3,993,247 Allowance for Loan Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 82,320 $ 86,784 $ 94,120 $ 98,097 $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 Net charge-offs (3,313 ) (1,943 ) (1,590 ) (3,069 ) (48,387 ) (3,207 ) (2,991 ) (6,081 ) Provision for loan losses 7,777 9,279 5,567 9,610 41,949 7,271 6,681 6,769 Balance at end of period $ 86,784 $ 94,120 $ 98,097 $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 Selected Ratios: Net interest margin – FTE(1) 4.84 % 4.72 % 4.69 % 4.66 % 4.47 % 4.55 % 4.53 % 4.45 % Efficiency ratio 34.38 34.82 37.88 35.19 41.87 36.90 38.49 39.30 Net charge-offs to average

non-purchased loans(1) (2) 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.05 1.32 0.06 0.05 0.12 Net charge-offs to average

total loans(1) 0.09 0.05 0.04 0.07 1.14 0.07 0.07 0.14 Nonperforming loans

to total loans(3) 0.11 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(3) 0.20 0.18 0.16 0.15 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.25 Allowance for loan losses to

total non-purchased loans(4) 0.71 0.73 0.71 0.73 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.67 Loans past due 30 days or

more, including past due non-

accrual loans, to total loans(3) 0.12 0.15 0.14 0.12 0.17 0.28 0.28 0.13





(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(2)Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(3)Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(4)Excludes purchased loans and any allowance for such loans.





Bank OZK

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE

Unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 118,761 $ 941 3.18 % $ 186,103 $ 839 1.81 % $ 93,031 $ 1,354 2.94 % $ 148,304 $ 1,336 1.82 % Investment securities: Taxable 2,172,732 13,585 2.51 2,055,737 11,476 2.24 2,241,370 28,481 2.56 2,058,995 22,907 2.24 Tax-exempt – FTE 509,119 4,675 3.68 545,173 5,192 3.82 512,348 9,579 3.77 550,942 10,458 3.83 Non-purchased loans – FTE 15,760,582 250,235 6.37 13,892,522 210,446 6.08 15,622,442 496,276 6.41 13,453,745 400,933 6.01 Purchased loans 1,785,374 28,519 6.41 2,757,235 46,862 6.82 1,866,130 58,714 6.34 2,968,315 97,839 6.65 Total earning assets – FTE 20,346,568 297,955 5.87 19,436,770 274,815 5.67 20,335,321 594,404 5.89 19,180,301 533,473 5.61 Non-interest earning assets 2,342,995 2,446,188 2,280,063 2,403,283 Total assets $ 22,689,563 $ 21,882,958 $ 22,615,384 $ 21,583,584 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 9,640,727 $ 37,510 1.56 % $ 10,248,619 $ 29,249 1.14 % $ 9,586,233 $ 73,613 1.55 % $ 10,054,064 $ 51,818 1.04 % Time deposits of $100 or more 3,137,419 16,698 2.13 3,182,463 11,027 1.39 3,153,873 32,252 2.06 3,109,697 19,808 1.28 Other time deposits 2,580,584 13,184 2.05 1,449,406 3,556 0.98 2,508,405 24,614 1.98 1,447,687 6,598 0.92 Total interest bearing deposits 15,358,730 67,392 1.76 14,880,488 43,832 1.18 15,248,511 130,479 1.73 14,611,448 78,224 1.08 Repurchase agreements with customers 11,101 11 0.41 161,246 385 0.96 16,616 33 0.40 136,975 544 0.80 Other borrowings 70,390 19 0.11 35,573 46 0.52 169,439 1,408 1.68 100,398 679 1.36 Subordinated notes 223,419 3,181 5.71 223,041 3,180 5.72 223,370 6,326 5.71 222,994 6,326 5.72 Subordinated debentures 119,559 1,680 5.64 119,006 1,560 5.26 119,486 3,392 5.72 118,935 2,946 5.00 Total interest bearing liabilities 15,783,199 72,283 1.84 15,419,354 49,003 1.27 15,777,422 141,638 1.81 15,190,750 88,719 1.18 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,723,657 2,717,316 2,740,291 2,691,855 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 252,062 176,302 223,491 172,081 Total liabilities 18,758,918 18,312,972 18,741,204 18,054,686 Common stockholders’ equity 3,927,522 3,566,944 3,871,065 3,525,849 Noncontrolling interest 3,123 3,042 3,115 3,049 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 22,689,563 $ 21,882,958 $ 22,615,384 $ 21,583,584 Net interest income – FTE $ 225,672 $ 225,812 $ 452,766 $ 444,754 Net interest margin – FTE 4.45 % 4.66 % 4.49 % 4.68 %





Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on

Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 110,503 $ 114,751 $ 221,209 $ 227,895 Average common stockholders’ equity before

noncontrolling interest $ 3,927,522 $ 3,566,944 $ 3,871,065 $ 3,525,849 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangibles, net of

accumulated amortization (31,225 ) (43,862 ) (32,822 ) (45,483 ) Total average intangibles (692,014 ) (704,651 ) (693,611 ) (706,272 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,235,508 $ 2,862,293 $ 3,177,454 $ 2,819,577 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 11.29 % 12.90 % 11.52 % 13.03 % Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 13.70 % 16.08 % 14.04 % 16.30 %

(1)Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible

Book Value per Common Share

Unaudited

June 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 3,993,247 $ 3,613,903 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (29,515 ) (41,962 ) Total intangibles (690,304 ) (702,751 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,302,943 $ 2,911,152 Shares of common stock outstanding 128,947 128,616 Book value per common share $ 30.97 $ 28.10 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.61 $ 22.63

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’

Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common

Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited

June 30, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 3,993,247 $ 3,613,903 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (29,515 ) (41,962 ) Total intangibles (690,304 ) (702,751 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,302,943 $ 2,911,152 Total assets $ 22,960,731 $ 22,220,380 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (29,515 ) (41,962 ) Total intangibles (690,304 ) (702,751 ) Total tangible assets $ 22,270,427 $ 21,517,629 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 17.39 % 16.26 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total

tangible assets 14.83 % 13.53 %



