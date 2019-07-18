Marten Transport Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Reports highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in Company history

MONDOVI, Wis., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in its history. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income improved 10.9% to $15.2 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, from $13.7 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter earnings improved 12.1% sequentially from 2019 first quarter net income of $13.5 million, or 25 cents per diluted share. Net income improved 19.6% to $28.7 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019, from $24.0 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2018.

Operating Results Comparison Net income and diluted earnings per common share used to calculate the TTM percentage change below exclude a $56.5 million deferred income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2017. Percentage Percentage Percentage Change Change Change Three Months Six Months Trailing Twelve Ended Ended Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue 7.6 % 7.1 % 10.5 % Operating income 9.4 % 18.4 % 28.8 % Net income 10.9 % 19.6 % 47.5 % Diluted earnings per common share 11.0 % 19.7 % 47.4 %

Operating revenue improved 7.6% to a record $212.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $197.0 million for the second quarter of 2018, and improved 7.1% to $411.1 million for the first six months of 2019 from $384.0 million for the first six months of 2018. Operating revenue also improved 10.5% to $814.7 million for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019 from $737.4 million for the similar period ended June 30, 2018. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 9.5% to $185.4 million for the 2019 quarter from $169.2 million for the 2018 quarter, and improved 8.3% to $360.8 million for the first six months of 2019 from $333.1 million for the first six months of 2018. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $26.7 million for the 2019 quarter from $27.8 million for the 2018 quarter, and decreased to $50.3 million for the first six months of 2019 from $50.9 million for the first six months of 2018.

Operating income improved 9.4% to a record $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $18.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, and improved 18.4% to $37.7 million for the first six months of 2019 from $31.8 million for the first six months of 2018. Operating income also improved 28.8% to $76.2 million for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019 from $59.2 million for the similar period ended June 30, 2018.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.6% for the second quarter of 2019 from 90.8% for the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, was 89.2% for each period.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.8% for first six months of 2019 from 91.7% for the first six months of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 89.6% from 90.4%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.6% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2019 from 92.0% for the similar period ended June 30, 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 89.3% from 90.9%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “We are pleased to report that Marten’s talented people have produced the highest operating revenue and operating income for any quarter in our history. We’re also confident in our ability to continue to deliver profitable organic growth. We added 41 Truckload and 138 Dedicated tractors during the second quarter - on top of our growth of 65 Truckload and 51 Dedicated tractors in the first quarter. We expect to carry forward this success in recruiting and retaining the industry’s top, experienced drivers to continue to capitalize on the strong current and expected demand for our premium services with our diversified customer base.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten’s dry freight services are expanding, with 1,596 dry vans operating as of June 30, 2019. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,792 $ 56,763 Receivables: Trade, net 87,044 83,033 Other 3,354 3,808 Prepaid expenses and other 19,724 19,924 Total current assets 192,914 163,528 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 857,410 816,430 Accumulated depreciation (256,836 ) (228,200 ) Net property and equipment 600,574 588,230 Other noncurrent assets 3,107 2,146 Total assets $ 796,595 $ 753,904 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,293 $ 15,704 Insurance and claims accruals 30,907 28,103 Accrued and other current liabilities 29,976 28,166 Total current liabilities 85,176 71,973 Deferred income taxes 108,578 105,977 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 451 - Total liabilities 194,205 177,950 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 54,633,188 shares at June 30, 2019, and 54,466,691 shares at December 31, 2018, issued and outstanding 546 545 Additional paid-in capital 77,789 76,814 Retained earnings 524,055 498,595 Total stockholders’ equity 602,390 575,954 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 796,595 $ 753,904

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share information) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenue $ 212,090 $ 197,024 $ 411,113 $ 383,984 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 68,613 63,250 132,137 122,072 Purchased transportation 38,668 35,048 76,917 70,074 Fuel and fuel taxes 30,952 31,742 58,629 60,786 Supplies and maintenance 11,502 10,251 22,623 20,687 Depreciation 23,462 22,193 46,005 44,008 Operating taxes and licenses 2,438 2,364 4,771 4,651 Insurance and claims 9,862 8,941 19,737 19,231 Communications and utilities 1,950 1,647 3,900 3,330 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (1,230 ) (2,160 ) (2,778 ) (3,371 ) Other 5,929 5,525 11,495 10,699 Total operating expenses 192,146 178,801 373,436 352,167 Operating income 19,944 18,223 37,677 31,817 Other (395 ) (138 ) (673 ) (327 ) Income before income taxes 20,339 18,361 38,350 32,144 Income taxes expense 5,149 4,659 9,614 8,111 Net income $ 15,190 $ 13,702 $ 28,736 $ 24,033 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.53 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.025 $ 0.06 $ 0.05

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 83,215 $ 80,525 $ 2,690 3.3 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 12,807 13,879 (1,072 ) (7.7 ) Total Truckload revenue 96,022 94,404 1,618 1.7 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 56,160 47,232 8,928 18.9 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 10,850 9,739 1,111 11.4 Total Dedicated revenue 67,010 56,971 10,039 17.6 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 17,527 21,291 (3,764 ) (17.7 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 3,076 4,179 (1,103 ) (26.4 ) Total Intermodal revenue 20,603 25,470 (4,867 ) (19.1 ) Brokerage revenue 28,455 20,179 8,276 41.0 Total operating revenue $ 212,090 $ 197,024 $ 15,066 7.6 % Operating income: Truckload $ 8,045 $ 8,689 $ (644 ) (7.4 )% Dedicated 7,700 5,584 2,116 37.9 Intermodal 1,536 2,512 (976 ) (38.9 ) Brokerage 2,663 1,438 1,225 85.2 Total operating income $ 19,944 $ 18,223 $ 1,721 9.4 % Operating ratio: Truckload 91.6 % 90.8 % Dedicated 88.5 90.2 Intermodal 92.5 90.1 Brokerage 90.6 92.9 Consolidated operating ratio 90.6 % 90.8 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Six Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 163,382 $ 160,741 $ 2,641 1.6 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 24,362 26,680 (2,318 ) (8.7 ) Total Truckload revenue 187,744 187,421 323 0.2 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 105,084 89,596 15,488 17.3 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 19,651 16,208 3,443 21.2 Total Dedicated revenue 124,735 105,804 18,931 17.9 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 37,282 42,099 (4,817 ) (11.4 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 6,292 8,023 (1,731 ) (21.6 ) Total Intermodal revenue 43,574 50,122 (6,548 ) (13.1 ) Brokerage revenue 55,060 40,637 14,423 35.5 Total operating revenue $ 411,113 $ 383,984 $ 27,129 7.1 % Operating income: Truckload $ 15,600 $ 15,504 $ 96 0.6 % Dedicated 13,215 8,072 5,143 63.7 Intermodal 3,930 5,490 (1,560 ) (28.4 ) Brokerage 4,932 2,751 2,181 79.3 Total operating income $ 37,677 $ 31,817 $ 5,860 18.4 % Operating ratio: Truckload 91.7 % 91.7 % Dedicated 89.4 92.4 Intermodal 91.0 89.0 Brokerage 91.0 93.2 Consolidated operating ratio 90.8 % 91.7 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 96,022 $ 94,404 $ 187,744 $ 187,421 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,876 $ 3,795 $ 3,867 $ 3,736 Average tractors(1) 1,652 1,632 1,634 1,664 Average miles per trip 532 568 546 585 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.1 % 9.6 % 11.2 % 8.2 % Total miles (in thousands) 39,077 39,502 76,313 80,084 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 67,010 $ 56,971 $ 124,735 $ 105,804 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,460 $ 3,282 $ 3,424 $ 3,275 Average tractors(1) 1,248 1,107 1,187 1,058 Average miles per trip 314 300 318 299 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.9 % Total miles (in thousands) 27,198 23,747 50,841 44,882 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 20,603 $ 25,470 $ 43,574 $ 50,122 Loads 8,430 10,622 17,681 21,359 Average tractors 81 91 84 86 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 28,455 $ 20,179 $ 55,060 $ 40,637 Loads 16,185 12,120 31,451 24,009 At June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018: Total tractors(1) 3,047 2,761 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.9 1.6 Total trailers 5,437 5,402 Average age of company trailers (in years) 2.6 2.6 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.8 2.0

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 36,706 $ 44,193 $ 73,509 $ 67,375 Net cash (used for) investing activities (38,267 ) (31,785 ) (44,178 ) (59,177 ) Net cash (used for) financing activities (1,173 ) (803 ) (3,302 ) (1,986 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,616 54,613 54,585 54,592 Diluted 55,081 55,126 55,055 55,115

(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 55 and 52 tractors as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.