Kate Magdalena's "Streets of Any Town" Highlights Nation's Homeless Crisis

Resurrecting the Protest Song: for Men and Women on the Streets of America

On a corner of the streets of any town, there's a man who life forgot; he's going down.” — Kate Magdalena

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco recording artist and singer-songwriter Kate Magdalena wrote her new song "Streets of Any Town" in response to a conversation with a homeless man on Nashville’s busy honky-tonk music street, Broadway. The song is this man’s story, but it is also the larger story of men and women across America who live on the streets because they have been forced there for economic and social reasons. The song asks the question: is it really okay in the United States of America to allow people to live on the street? The song also packs a religious punch with its refrain “the least of you”, recalling Jesus’ words from Matthew 25:45 —- ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’

The song is the fourth track from Kate's upcoming album "A Larger Dance" coming in October, and available for pre-order next month. She has also released "Take Me to Church" by Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, "Be the Lark" a song addressing issues of loss and "Battle Hymn of the Republic" timed for July 4th. These songs have been recorded and produced by GRAMMY-nominated-producer Billy Smiley (Johnny Cash, Whiteheart, Clay Aiken, and the Newsboys) and feature some of Nashville's finest musicians with Fred Eltringham (The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow), Byron House (Robert Plant and the Band of Joy), Blair Masters (Garth Brooks) and Brennan Smiley (The Technicolors).

"Streets of Any Town" will be playing on local country radio stations across America, promoted by Grassroots Promotion, out of Nashville. Kate hopes that the song, and its accompanying music video may be of use to any individual or agency working with issues of homelessness.

To listen to the song: https://smarturl.it/AnyTown

On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2nTmsANtVx5BmlxFjFX5Dx

ABOUT KATE MAGDALENA:

For Kate, singing is a way to bring what is inside, outside. It is to make the invisible audible. Kate has an ability to move her listeners with her voice, to bring pleasure and joy. Kate was raised in an era in which people looked to the arts and music to inspire social activism. Like Dylan’s great songs, Kate's music addresses some of the pressing issues of our own day. Kate is pursuing her music career now, after a career as a teacher and chaplain. She hopes that in pursuing her own dream later in life, that she might inspire others to believe in their own cherished dreams.



For further information, or to use the song, please contact Kate Magdalena, kate@katemagdalena.com

Streets of Any Town



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.