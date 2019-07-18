THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM’S FREEDOM AWARD SLATED FOR OCTOBER 30

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum will present the 28th Freedom Award on October 30, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre. The event will be preceded by the Pre-Show Gala and Red Carpet at the Halloran Centre for Performing Arts.

On July 25, the museum will announce the recipients of The Freedom Award, the museum’s signature event that honors changemakers for their significant contributions to civil and human rights in America and across the globe.

The National Civil Rights Museum has honored influential individuals who have made a significant national and global impact. Freedom Award recipients are praised as being vanguards for equality, justice, education, freedom and social change.

Since 1991, the Freedom Award has been given to 91 men and women including Coretta Scott King, Rosa Parks, the Dalai Lama, President Nelson Mandela, President Mikhail Gorbachev, President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Elie Weisel, Dr. Dorothy Height, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Congressman John Lewis, Oprah Winfrey, Julian Bond, Ambassador Andrew Young, Stevie Wonder, Diane Nash, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, President Lech Walesa, Jackie Robinson, Rigoberta Menchu, President Oscar Arias, Rev. Benjamin L. Hooks, Maxine Smith, General Colin Powell, Bono, Paul Ruseseabagina, Ruby Dee & Ossie Davis, Rev. Joseph Lowery, Erving “Magic Johnson, Vice President Al Gore, John Hope Franklin, Dr. Dorothy Cotton, Eva Longoria Parker, Myrlie Evers Williams, Julius “Dr.J” Erving, Rev. Samuel Kyles, Danny Glover, Rev, C.T. Vivian, Bernard Lafayette, Marlo Thomas, Dolores Huerta, Bill Frist, Marva Collins, Hill Harper, Rev. James Lawson, Bob Moses, Frank Robinson, Tawakkol Karman, Soledad O’Brien, Brian Stevenson, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, Ruby Bridges-Hall, Earl Graves, Geoffrey Canada, J.R. Hyde, Vice President Joe Biden, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., Ava DuVernay, Rev. Bernice A. King and many more.



For more information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

Connie Dyson National Civil Rights Museum 901-527-1225 cdyson@civilrightsmuseum.org



