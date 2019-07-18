CloudJumper Announces Partnership with CNE Direct To Ease On-Premise Migration to Windows Virtual Desktop

Data Center Equipment Reseller to Assist with Customer Computing Asset Acquisition for CloudJumper Customers Moving to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper , a Microsoft named leading partner 1 for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), today announced its partnership with CNE Direct to support customers migrating from legacy desktops and on-premise applications to Windows Virtual Desktop powered by Cloud Workspace® for Azure . The new arrangement, made today at Microsoft Inspire 2019, streamlines the migration to the Cloud as customers end their use of on-premise computing hardware.



CNE Direct helps the world’s most recognized brands recover maximum value from their IT assets securely and responsibly. The ITAD (IT Asset Distribution) Services company maintains a wide distribution network and is focused on supporting companies globally. The four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing company is rapidly gaining market share in the soon-to-be $40 Billion ITAD marketplace where CNE helps organizations safely remove computing systems and recycle IT equipment in an environmentally friendly and secure manner. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has locations in mainland China, India, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Technological advances in the Cloud and the shift toward a cloud-first computing strategy that includes Windows Virtual Desktop and Cloud Workspace® for Azure, is reducing the lifespan of IT equipment,” said Sam Segura, Director of Channel Sales for CNE Direct. “We support this IT modernization by CloudJumper customers and their need for ITAD services.”

CloudJumper Cloud Workspace® for Azure is a complete cloud-based platform for cloud desktop and application enablement. The platform provides an automated framework to orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktop deployments, delivering a multi-user Windows 10 experience that includes compatibility with Microsoft Store and existing Windows line-of-business applications. WVD administrators retain complete control, security and auditability for compliance through an intuitive browser-based management system that reduces support costs, increases service quality and improves responsiveness.

“The adoption of Windows Virtual Desktop and Cloud Workspace® for Azure will see many thousands of organizations worldwide become more agile and efficient as they move away from self-managed infrastructure,” said Max Pruger, Chief Revenue Officer for CloudJumper. “Our partnership with CNE helps customers with the recycling of their legacy systems, improving the economics of the move.”

Learn more about the partnership with CNE Direct in CloudJumper booth #1806 at the 2019 Microsoft Inspire conference this week in Las Vegas.

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.” For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

