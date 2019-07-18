CEO of Secure Swiss Data and MP Nominee Hopeful David Bruno Sharply Criticizes Ford Administration for Looming Bombardier Job Losses

Workers Our Most “Precious Assets”

/EIN News/ -- THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Bruno, a technology entrepreneur and candidate for the Liberal Party’s nomination for the Thunder Bay-Rainy River riding, last week met with local union President Dominic Pasqualino to tour the Bombardier Inc. Thunder Bay plant and discuss the recent announcement of 550 layoffs there.

The 550 jobs currently represent half of Bombardier’s workforce in the Lakehead. The plant manufactures railcars for Toronto’s GO Transit network and the Toronto Transit Commission. Bombardier has said the layoffs are necessary because both these contracts are ending soon.

Ford “Starves Community” of Transport Contracts; Bruno Fights for Jobs

Bruno, In a public letter to the Premier, focused considerable attention on convincing the Ford Administration to act: “The Ford administration has somehow managed to starve the community of critical transport contracts that have served as the bedrock of the railcar manufacturing industry in Ontario dating back 107 years,” he said. “These hardworking Canadians don’t need to lose their jobs. Queen’s Park has the ability to prevent this by simply renewing a long-standing contracts using available federal funds.”

He added: “I’m fighting hard for these workers and will intensify that effort as an MP – but will need the public’s help and support to continue the profoundly important work of getting these people back to work. It’s time to stop treating our workers like they were disposable commodities, but, rather, like what they are – the most precious assets for our community, our province and our nation.”

About David and his Company Secure Swiss Data

Thunder Bay native (and Liberal MP Nominee Hopeful) David Bruno is the CEO of Secure Swiss Data, a global cyber security firm providing encrypted email and data services. They also specializes in anti-fraud and anti-corporate espionage systems, offering consultations to financial institutions and banks worldwide.

Email: david@davidbruno.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f9bbf8-d213-420e-ab8e-c1e3f1acba62

