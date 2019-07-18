CULTURE FIRST 2019: PREEMINENT PEOPLE & CULTURE LEADERS COMMITTED TO CREATING A BETTER WORLD OF WORK

Simon Sinek, Esther Perel, Chip Conley, DeRay McKesson and Josh Bersin are among the visionary keynote presenters

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Amp, the leading People & Culture Platform, is continuing to disrupt and drive the global conversation about workplace culture by helping companies shape the future. The company’s annual Culture First global conference will be held July 29th -31st, 2019 in San Francisco, CA, and will attract top People and Culture thought leaders from all over the world. The first day’s programming is exclusively dedicated to Culture Amp’s customer base (which is comprised of over 2,300 global customers), with the rest of the conference open to the broader Culture First community. The company defines Culture First changemakers as those HR professionals and other business leaders who are committed to creating a better world of work for all. Culture Amp’s mission is to help them chart this course.

The 2019 Culture First global conference will cover a wide range of topics including Diversity & Inclusion, new trends in Employee Experience, and Engagement & Performance. The overarching theme that ties all of these relevant topics together is discovering new perspectives. These relevant topics will be explored through the lens of keynote presentations, collaborative workshops, music, art and poetry, and experiential sessions - all adding a creative dimension to the conversation.

More than 1,200 attendees from Europe, Asia Pacific and across the U.S. will attend the multi-day experience overlooking San Francisco Bay. They will have opportunities to actively participate in unique presentation formats, network among experts to gain new insights, and immerse themselves in educational content sessions which have been customized precisely for this audience.

“Last year we had an overwhelmingly positive response to our inaugural Culture First global conference, which sold out just days before the event with more than 200 people added to a waitlist,” said Kristina Cioni, Lead Experiential Marketer at Culture Amp. “This year we've expanded our physical footprint to welcome more attendees and we have been even more intentional about creating unique content with a diverse range of thought leaders. Our passion lies in creating a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience for our global community."

Culture Amp pioneered real-time employee engagement in 2011 and has recently expanded to include performance management as a key offering in its platform with the acquisition earlier this year of Zugata Inc. Over the past decade, Culture Amp has built an industry reputation as a global leader in employee engagement — whilst aggregating the largest dataset in the industry — and is laser-focused on driving the conversation about how to improve workplace culture worldwide.

Culture Amp’s CEO Didier Elzinga announced at the beginning of this year that the company is on a mission to create a better workplace for 100 million people worldwide. The Culture First global conference is one of their biggest megaphones to reach this goal.

“We believe in the power of community,” Elzinga shared. “Our annual Culture First global conference, along with our regional Culture First Forums that kicked off earlier this year, are proving to be some of the most inspiring ways we can drive this conversation. We all become better by continuing to share our own learnings with others and also by listening to other leaders’ experiences and challenges.”

This year’s keynote speaker lineup includes noted author and self-described optimist Simon Sinek, author and founder of the Modern Elder Academy Chip Conley; globally-renowned author, psychotherapist and podcast host Esther Perel; activist and Pod Save the People host DeRay McKesson; HR Tech industry analyst Josh Bersin; poet, artist and author Cleo Wade; award-winning documentary filmmaker Robin Hauser, co-founders of the Love and Magic Company Pamela Abalu and Chinedu Echeruo; and work futurist Dominic Price; along with 40 exceptional breakout session speakers. Welcoming attendees and representing Culture Amp on the mainstage will be CEO Didier Elzinga, who will be joined by co-founder and Chief Product Officer Rod Hamilton, Chief Growth Officer J.D. Peterson, and Chief People Officer, Golbie Kamarei.

Last year, for the inaugural edition of Culture First, Culture Amp welcomed renowned authors and thought leaders Adam Grant, Patty McCord and Susan Cain to the main stage, among many other thought-provoking speakers.

Companies and organizations that have participated in the past include Airbnb, GE Healthcare, Lyft, The Walt Disney Company, Deliveroo, Princeton University, Ticketmaster and Verifone, to name a few. For more information and to register, visit www.culturefirst.com/2019.

###

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the People & Culture Platform that helps companies take action to improve employee engagement, retention and performance while turning company culture into a competitive advantage. Culture Amp is a certified B Corporation used by over 2,200 customers who are putting their culture first, including Airbnb, KIND Snacks, Mercy Health, Salesforce, Slack and McDonald’s. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, London, and New York, Culture Amp has raised $76.3M USD from Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Blackbird Ventures. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.

Michele Gallagher Culture Amp michele.gallagher@cultureamp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.