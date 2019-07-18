Foresters Financial selects its 2019 scholarship recipients

/EIN News/ -- Over $600,000 awarded across 250 new recipients

Winners averaged 590 hours of volunteer activity

TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresters Financial™ today announced the recipients of its competitive academic scholarships for 2019.

For several decades, the life insurer has annually awarded 250 renewable tuition scholarships to young leaders committed to helping their communities through volunteering, as an element of its dedication to giving back. In total, $621,500 CAD has been awarded across this year’s 250 recipients – 171 of whom are from the U.S. and 79 from Canada.

Additionally, there are 568 scholarships being renewed for recipients from previous years.



Since 2012, Foresters has awarded over 6,000 tuition scholarships internationally, an investment of more than $16.48 million CAD.

Average of 590 hours of volunteer work/3.8 GPA

This year’s recipients had an average of 590 hours of volunteer service. They also had an average high school GPA of 3.8. Most are going into their first year in fall 2019 and all are pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited university, community college, or trade program. In line with Foresters values, a strong portion are entering programs focused on helping others, including healthcare, teaching, and social work.

The recipients included five who were recognized with the Ken Peterson Award – they each received larger scholarship amounts for demonstrating exceptional leadership. The award’s namesake, Ken Peterson, served as Foresters International Fraternal President from 1996 to 2000 and was instrumental in establishing Foresters charitable initiatives focused on children.

Foresters Financial Global Chief Membership Officer Nicole Gourley said, “At Foresters, giving back is in our DNA, and our annual scholarships are one manifestation of that. It was amazing to see so many strong contenders apply for our scholarships, and I sincerely congratulate this year’s winners.”

To ensure complete impartiality in the selection of winners, and to maintain a high level of professionalism, the process is managed by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), which appoints a Selection Committee composed of international university and college representatives. The decision is based on Community Service, Recommendation Letter and Essay: 65%; and Grades: 35%.

To be eligible for consideration, the applicants had to:

Be a Foresters member, a member’s spouse, child, grandchild or under the legal guardianship of a Foresters member.

Complete at least 40 hours of volunteer work and have a GPA of 2.8 or a minimum grade of 70%.

Be enrolled in a minimum two-year undergraduate program of study at an accredited college/university or vocational/technical school in fall of 2019.

A full list of all the 2019 recipients, and the Ken Peterson Award winners can be found at:

For Canada - http://www.foresters.com/en-ca/foresters-difference/scholarships

For United States - http://www.foresters.com/en/foresters-difference/scholarships

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 18 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an “A” (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best¹. For more information please visit foresters.com

¹The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 2, 2018 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An “A” (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

417664 CAN/US (07/19), 417664 FR (07/19)

For more information:



Greg Hubert

Foresters Financial

416-429-3000 Ext: 4044

ghubert@foresters.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.