CrossFirst Bankshares Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. CrossFirst has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CFB."



Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Sandler O’Neill + Partners is acting as co-manager of the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York, 10020, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling 1-800-966-1559, or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by calling 1-800-248-8863, or Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, Attn: Syndicate, or by calling 1-800-643-9691.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Matt Needham, Investor Relations

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913-312-6822

matt@crossfirst.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.