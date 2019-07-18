Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., has CLOSED its Acquisition of LYSN, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (BTHR) has closed its acquisition of 100 percent of LYSN, Inc., a Florida Corporation engaged in the business of Live Streaming High School Sporting Events to clients, families and interested persons who couldn’t attend the event in person due to logistics, health or other life events. Live streaming high school and junior high sports across the country. Watch Live Youth Sports from your mobile phone or laptop. Live Youth Sports was created to give an internet platform for live-stream of all junior and high school sports. Live YOUTH SPORTS Network plans on a national campaign to link school systems to our network and returning approximately 15% of the revenue back to the school’s fundraising efforts.

Sports Venues has purchased 100% of the shares of LYSN, Inc., valued at $5,500,000 in exchange for 440,000 shares of its common stock valued at $12.50 per share. LYSN, Inc., has become a wholly owned subsidiary with John V. Whitman Jr., its sole director and Shane Jones, LYSN founder, to remain as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

John V. Whitman Jr., CEO/President of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., said, “We could not be more excited. Shane Jones founder of LYSN has established contractual relationships with dozens of school boards across the United States. LYSN’s business is expected to produce revenues that exceed $20,000,000 within the first 14-months. This business is a perfect fit with our business model and will blend seamlessly with a series of planned subsidiary acquisitions and startups that will all support Sports Venues core business.”

Shane Jones, founder of LYSN, Inc., had this to say about Sports Venues of Florida, “After reviewing Sports Venues of Florida’s business model we knew they were a perfect match for our company. We have never seen a business that had been more thought out and researched as Sports Venues. Their management team has over 100 years of experience in the public company space. We know our best chances of reaching optimum potential could only be reached by forming a relationship with the Sports Venues team of professionals.”

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of building youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company plans on building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. Our complexes will include retail shopping, adult fitness programs, restaurants, hotels and music venues. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

Johnwhit1958@gmail.com

https://sportsvenues.net/





