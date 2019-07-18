SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ). The investigation concerns whether National Beverage Corp. and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Delaware corporate law.



National Beverage Corp., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Florida, produces LaCroix and other beverages. During the last nine months, the company has lost about two-thirds of its market value. Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is investigating whether the company’s board of directors violated Delaware law relating to its corporate governance.

Investors who wish to know more about their rights or who have questions about this investigation are advised to contact Michael Toomey at mtoomey@barrack.com or by telephone at (212) 688-0782.

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is a national firm with offices in Philadelphia, New York and San Diego. The firm has extensive expertise in prosecuting corporate governance claims, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Over the past 15 years, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has recovered more than $12 billion for injured investors.



See www.barrack.com



CONTACT:

Michael A. Toomey

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine

mtoomey@barrack.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.