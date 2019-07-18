Governor wants more incentives for Zaire

Mbanza Kongo, ANGOLA, July 18 - The governor of Zaire, Pedro Makita Júlia, said on Thursday in Mbanza Kongo that the province he runs needs more support and encouragement for his socio-economic development.,

Speaking at the meeting held by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Pedro Makita Júlia listed the main needs of the region, potentially rich in natural resources.

He spoke of the need for the rehabilitation of the secondary and tertiary road network linking the municipal headquarters to the communes and other localities of the interior of the province, the increase of the number of classrooms and the extension of the sanitary network.

In his speech, Governor Pedro Makita Júlia stressed the need for private investment to invest more in the fisheries, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing sectors.

In this wake, he considered it fundamental to reinforce the support and encouragement of the banking sector to local entrepreneurs, with a view to increasing the supply of services and goods to the population and generating more jobs.

