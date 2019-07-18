Light Reading to Host 5G Network & Service Strategies Workshop at MWC19 Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Reading, the online community for the global communications sector, will be hosting its third-annual breakfast workshop on October 22, at MWC19 Los Angeles. 5G Network & Service Strategies, co-hosted by Gabriel Brown, Heavy Reading's 5G Principal Analyst, and Mike Dano, Light Reading's 5G Editorial Director, will discuss how network technology investment drives 5G services strategy.



The breakfast workshop will feature keynote speakers Bryan Fries, Vice President of 5G Strategy for Sprint, and Alejandro Holcoman, SVP of Corporate Engineering at Qualcomm. Mike Finley, CEO of Boingo Wireless, and Erik Ekudden, CTO at Ericsson, will also participate as featured panelists.

"With 5G being deployed at pace across North America, the industry is poised to translate this new network capability into advanced services that will underpin operator economics over the next decade," says Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown. "By working with the wider ecosystem, and co-creating with customers, the opportunity is to extend the mobile platform and make it integral to new value chains across the most productive sectors in the economy."

5G Network & Services Strategies is free to attend for all Mobile World Congress Americas attendees. To register for the workshop, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/deployment-strategies-for-5g-nr.

Light Reading's 5G Network & Services Strategies is supported by Lead Breakfast Workshop Partner Qualcomm and Panel Breakfast Workshop Sponsors Ericsson, Huawei and Samsung.

About Light Reading

Light Reading is an independent B2B digital media platform providing daily news analysis and insight for the global communications networking and services industry. Our broad readership and solid reputation make us the leading resource for telecom, mobile and cable network operators, cloud services players and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services. Light Reading has over 500,000 qualified registered users, our websites attract over 1.3 million monthly page views and our newsletters are sent out to 220,000 opt-in subscribers. Our brand is also active across all social media channels, with over 100,000 members and followers. The Light Reading Group incorporates two dedicated research divisions, Heavy Reading and Tractica; more than 15 successful annual industry events, including the Big 5G Event; several targeted online communities, including Security Now, Connecting Africa and Broadband World News, that dig even deeper into key areas of the global communications industry; and its sister industry news site, Telecoms.com.

