Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Litigation with kaléo Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) announced today that Adamis and kaléo Inc. agreed to settle all previously announced litigation between the parties, including the case filed by kaléo in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware in which kaléo claimed specified aspects of Adamis’ ZIMHI™ naloxone product (“ZIMHI”) infringed certain kaléo-owned patents, and the case filed by Adamis in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in which Adamis claimed specified actions by kaléo infringed Adamis’ SYMJEPI™ trademark. As part of the resolution of the current litigation, kaléo agreed not to bring future action against Adamis relating to ZIMHI so long as Adamis does not reference kaléo’s product in a future filing with the FDA, and Adamis agreed not to bring future action against kaléo for acts that occurred prior to the settlement date.

The parties agreed to the language contained in this press release and have each filed a copy of the settlement agreement along with a request of voluntary dismissal in the Delaware and Virginia courts, as appropriate, and expect the respective judges to accept and dismiss both cases in due course.

About Adamis

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease and allergy. The company’s SYMJEPI™ (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products are FDA approved for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis is developing additional products, including the company’s ZIMHI™ naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use, to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers and other clients throughout most of the United States.

