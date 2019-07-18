RENBDO Pre-ICO Creates Opportunities for Investors

/EIN News/ -- CHESTERFIELD, United Kingdom, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – RENBDO.io has just announced that the company is now prepared to initiate the pre-ICO campaign to kick-start the development of its blockchain startup RENBDO or Renewable Energy Network Based on Decentralized Organization. The campaign’s objective is to secure adequate funds for the installation of 52 wind turbines.

During this campaign, the project’s proprietary Renewable Energy Token (RET) will be available for the investors at a 50% reduced price. This special pricing, however, will be available only for the first 10 percent of the tokens sold. The sale of 10 million tokens will mark the end of the pre-ICO phase and start of the ICO campaign. This pre-ICO is undoubtedly a not-to-be-missed opportunity for the crypto-investors looking to make a profit, while promoting green energy and building a cleaner future for the future generations.



https://youtu.be/CxL-ql_o62Y



The upcoming pre-ICO campaign by Eco Smart Energies will officially introduce Renewable Energy Token (RET) to the investors. The company’s prime objective is to create an ecosystem where the return on investment earned by the investors is directly related to the amount of tokens owned by them. This model is completely different from many ICOs that deliver unusable tokens. RENBDO is more likely to bring in real time profit because the ownership of one RET token is equivalent to owning one asset in the company. Token holders will account for 90% of the total profits earned by RENBDO. The remaining 10% will be spent for maintenance purposes and for the employees.



Overexploitation of fossil fuels has now emerged as an alarming global crisis that demands immediate solution. Burning of conventional energy sources is linked to the emission of numerous air pollutants that cause damage to both public health as well as the environment. However, unfortunately, the conventional power sectors around the world continue to use coal. The use of wind energy is considered to be one of the most cost-effective alternatives to replace fossil fuels.



The idea of the RENBDO project was conceived by Eco Smart Energies Ltd to set up a wind farm comprised of 52 turbines. With a successful track record in production and distribution of electricity, the company undoubtedly has the experience and skillset to execute a project of this magnitude. Interestingly, the European Union irredeemable funds for green energy has already covered 70% of the required funding for this initiative. The upcoming ICO will cover the remaining 30%.



Eco Smart Energies is already working on creating an application for the token owners that can be used to view the produced wind power as well as receive or send tokens. The token holders will also be directly involved in resolution of issues related to the wind farm’s future. Most importantly, RENBDO also protects the token holders from fraudulent transactions and activities by eliminating middlemen.



To purchase RET for a 50% reduced price, crypto investors are invited to visit http://www.renbdo.io/



About RENBDO: RENBDO or Renewable Energy Network Based on Decentralized Organization is an upcoming cryptocurrency start-up venture that aims to set up wind farms for the production of green energy. The primary objective of this project is to collect adequate funds for the installation of up to 52 wind turbines through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO). This project is the brainchild of Eco Smart Energies Ltd, an organization founded in 2015 by a group of industry specialists. Prior to the launch of the RENBDO platform, they were engaged in production and distribution of electricity.



Elna Jem

PR Specialist

elna@renbdo.io

+447418325172







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.