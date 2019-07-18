BlueLinx to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7th

Management to Host Conference Call at 10:00am ET

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7th, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the call, Mitch Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan O'Farrell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter. Participants can access the live conference call via telephone at (877) 873-5864, using Conference ID # 2687175. Investors will also be able to access an archived audio recording of the conference call for one week following the live call by dialing (404) 537-3406, Conference ID # 2687175.



A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting BlueLinx’s Webcasts and Presentations section of their website. You can access this information by going to www.BlueLinxCo.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the top of the page and then "Webcasts & Presentations" from the drop-down menu. An online replay will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.



About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.



BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACT: Mary Moll, Investor Relations BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (866) 671-5138 Investor@BlueLinxCo.com



