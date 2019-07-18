Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors Closes $21 Million Sale of Multifamily Property in Austell, GA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $21,050,000 sale of Premier Apartments, a multifamily property in Austell, GA. Greystone Brown advised both the seller, Tudor McLeod Asset Management and the buyer, Castle Lanterra. The transaction was handled by Chandler Brown and Taylor Brown.



Premier Apartments features 280 garden-style units with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Located at 7200 Premier Lane in Cobb County, the spacious floorplans average 1,011 square feet. Having attractive architecture with pitched roofs, exterior breezeways, and patio/balconies for each unit, the area is very popular due to its favorable tax and water rates, strong school systems, and boasts one of the tightest rental markets in the metro area.

According to RealPage, the South Cobb County/Douglasville submarket boasts the strongest annualized rent growth rates of all Atlanta MSA submarkets. Castle Lanterra plans to continue the interior renovation program, increase the amenities package, and do an exterior value-add renovation.

“Multifamily inventory is low in Cobb County, making this area extremely desirable. We are elated to have worked with Tudor McLeod once again and with both parties, leveraging our local expertise to enable this transaction to close,” said Chandler Brown, Director, Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors. “We also applaud Castle Lanterra’s commitment to preserving and investing in this property.”

About Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors

Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors is a commercial investment brokerage company specializing in the sale of multifamily and retail properties throughout the Southeast. The firm is one of the largest and oldest privately held apartment brokerage firms in the region. Greystone Brown real estate professionals are committed to understanding the objectives of maximizing yields and profits while being able to meet critical time frames. For more information, visit www.brownra.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.