Avid Expands Audio Control Surface Portfolio to Better Address Needs of Smaller Facilities and Project Studios

New Avid S1 and Avid S4 control surfaces provide the industry’s most compact and affordable solutions for fully integrated immersive mixing

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Connect Live – At Avid Connect Live Nashville at Summer NAMM 2019, Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) unveiled two new audio control surfaces—the Avid S4 and Avid S1 — for professionals at smaller facilities and project studios. These products provide the industry’s most integrated, powerful yet affordable solutions and will be available in late 2019.



Avid S4 brings the power and workflows of Avid’s industry-leading Pro Tools | S6 control surface to budget-conscious audio professionals and small- to mid-size music and audio post facilities in an ergonomic and more compact package. The Avid S1 delivers the unparalleled speed, rich visual feedback, and software integration of Avid’s high-end consoles in a portable, slimline surface that’s an easy fit for any space or budget.

“The Avid S4 and S1 control surfaces open up a world of capabilities never before possible for music mixers, smaller studios and educational facilities, answering our customers’ calls for the power, workflows and key functions of Pro Tools | S6 in more streamlined and affordable in-studio solutions,” said Rob D’Amico, Director, Audio and Video Segment at Avid. “Avid control surface, software, audio I/O, and monitoring capabilities combine to create a professional system with control and flexibility at the user’s fingertips.”

World-class mixing for smaller studios with Avid S4

Designed for small- to mid-sized music studios and audio post facilities, Avid S4 delivers industry-standard S6 workflows to any editor or mixer. It acts and feels like a physical extension of software, providing an exceptionally integrated experience with any EUCON-enabled DAW, such as Pro Tools, Nuendo, Pyramix, Logic Pro, Cubase, and other audio software. S4 also enables engineers to quickly assign and control talkback, listenback, and speaker sources and levels right from the surface to handle everything from simple cue mixes for music recording to monitoring immersive audio projects.

S4 provides extensive visual feedback, with the ability to display everything from channel meters, groups, EQ curves, and automation data, to scrolling high-res Pro Tools waveforms, which can be edited right from the surface. The easy-to-configure, semi-modular surface gives users the flexibility to build the ideal system for a specific workflow, from 8 to 24 faders, with the ability to add displays, joystick, post, and knob modules. When paired with Pro Tools | Ultimate, S4 brings the most efficient hands-on Dolby Atmos mixing in the industry to any room.

Mix big in any space with Avid S1

Avid S1 gives audio professionals the hands-on speed, precision, and software integration needed to deliver better sounding mixes faster. From recording and editing tracks, to mixing and monitoring in stereo or surround, S1 provides the comprehensive control and visual feedback to accelerate any music workflow. Like the S6 and S4, the new S1 is powered by EUCON to offer deep integration with Pro Tools and Media Composer, plus native support for third-party applications such as Logic Pro, Cubase, Premiere Pro, and more.

With S1, users can easily scale the surface as their needs grow. Audio professionals can connect up to four units together—and even add Pro Tools | Dock —to create a single extended and integrated surface. From responsive motorized faders and knobs to fast-access touchscreen workflows and Soft Keys for completing complex tasks with a single touch, S1 provides the speed and versatility to accelerate any music, audio post, or video project.

Join the Celebration of the Global Music Community

Avid’s Connect Live Nashville event celebrates the music community that creates, produces, performs, and distributes its music with Avid creative tools and solutions. It includes free training classes for attendees, with topics covering studio session recording techniques, live recording technology for gigs, recording your own demo, and going from sketch to song. Breakout panel discussions will cover Dolby Atmos, music creation, audio engineering, audio mixing, and music production.

The music community globally is invited to join in these events through a live stream on Avid Link , where viewers can participate in Lounges and meet like-minded artists. Avid Link can be downloaded for free . The live stream also will be available at avid.com and on Avid’s social media handles at www.youtube.com/avid , www.facebook.com/avid , www.facebook.com/avidprotools , www.twitter.com/avid , and www.twitter.com/avidprotools .

