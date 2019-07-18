Angola/Namibia cooperation deemed irreversible

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, July 18 - The governor of the southern Cunene province, Virgílio Tyova, considered irreversible Angola/ Namibia cooperation and the blood ties uniting the two peoples.,

The governor made the statement during the visit of Oshana governor, Elia Kaulifewangali, who is in Cunene province for a four-day working visit.

The visit takes place three days after the two countries signed an agreement that establishes a Bi-National Commission.

In the meantime, the Cunene provincial governor said he expects that the visit encourage the existing partnership and strengthen cooperation ties.

In his turn, the Namibian official highlighted the friendship ties between the two nations and the support Angola gave for Namibia’s liberation underlining the desire to bolster cooperation between Cunene and Oshana region.

