Carahsoft Expands Availability of Amazon Web Services to Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been added to Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract. This newest contract award represents a significant expansion in Carahsoft’s role as a distributor for the AWS Distribution Program, making AWS solutions and VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners across the entire Federal government as well as state, local and education organizations. In total, Carahsoft now offers AWS solutions on 40 public sector contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements.



“We are pleased that Carahsoft can offer AWS with their GSA IT Schedule 70 contract,” said Troy Bertram, Director of Capture, Business Development, and Partners at AWS. “Now, more agencies and organizations across government and education can take advantage of the cloud as they continue to invest in secure, agile and cost-efficient IT.”

Adding AWS to the GSA IT Schedule 70 allows Carahsoft and its reseller partners to better support the Cloud Smart Federal initiative and cloud migrations at all levels of government. AWS solutions are also available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract; and Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint, National IPA, NCPA and The Quilt cooperative purchasing agreements. In addition to these cooperative purchasing agreements, AWS is available through the following state, local and education contracts held by Carahsoft:

California Multiple Award Schedules (CMAS)

City of Seattle

County of Orange Contract

Delaware Statewide Pricing Agreement

Illinois Public Education Consortium

Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS)

State of New Mexico

The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) Web and Cloud Computing Services

Virginia Association of State College and University Purchasing Professionals (VASCUPP)

Combined with GSA, these procurement vehicles simplify purchasing of AWS solutions for Federal government agencies; state and local entities including school districts; higher education institutions; State, City, County and Local Government agencies; and qualifying nonprofit organizations.

Carahsoft also offers VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud (US) through its public sector contracts. This cloud service allows government agencies to leverage a common cloud infrastructure on premises and in the cloud to further increase agility and security, while maximizing the usage of existing IT investments.

“As our customers and resellers look to accelerate cloud migrations, they are embracing AWS to power their infrastructure, increase agility, and lower costs,” said Will Jones, Senior Vice President at Carahsoft. “With AWS solutions now available through our GSA Schedule and additional public sector contracts, procurement of these secure, scalable and cost-efficient solutions is streamlined for government agencies.”

Carahsoft’s relationship with AWS includes adding vendors’ products to the AWS Marketplace. Carahsoft now offers opportunities for its government customers to add solutions from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to their AWS deployments. These complementary solutions allow agencies to leverage the full power of AWS and adapt their cloud strategy to match evolving mission needs.

AWS’s suite of products and services and VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud are now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y as well as a number of additional Federal, state and local government purchasing contracts and agreements. Select Carahsoft technology vendors are also featured on AWS Marketplace . For more information, contact the AWS team at Carahsoft at 888-662-2724 or AWS@Carahsoft.com .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Amazon Web Services, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

