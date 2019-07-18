TruVideo Launches Car Dealership Marketing Video to Engage New and Current Clients

TruVideo

To change the automobile industry for the better, the team at TruVideo offers video and texting solutions designed to improve service, sales, and more.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether you run an automobile dealership, a service and body shop, or a combination of the two, it can be tough to successfully market your business in a saturated industry. TruVideo, headquartered in the Greater Boston area, makes car dealership marketing simpler and more effective with its unique solution based on today’s technology.

In today’s world, information is everywhere, which means consumers have plenty of opportunity to do their research before they buy. Since vehicles are the second largest investments most people will ever make – second only to their homes – dealerships that are memorable, transparent, and authoritative will see the most success. In fact, 86% of car shoppers perform extensive research before they even visit a dealership, so companies without a strong online presence are not likely to fare well. That’s exactly why TruVideo exists.

TruVideo offers a full product suite designed to help sellers and service providers make themselves visible to prospective clients. With tools designed for service, sales, and condition reporting as well as a full-service texting platform, TruVideo is easy to use and requires no special apps on the customers’ end. Dealerships can create a professional video, review it, and even send it to the customer in five taps on a smartphone. That means dealerships can provide virtual walkthroughs of their lots, show a car to a customer, or offer condition reporting for their loaner vehicles. The suite even offers access to mobile pay, which allows customers to pay for their orders and approve their repairs via their mobile devices.

TruVideo is the only product of its kind, and it was designed specifically for use in the auto industry. The tools make it much simpler to build rapport with customers by enhancing transparency and trust. With TruVideo, auto sales and service professionals can connect with their customers with ease, reduce the length of time it takes to provide customers with information, and allow a customer to see a car up close and personal without having to step foot on the lot. It is these two things – trust and convenience – that help build a loyal customer base that keeps coming back time and again.

To learn more about TruVideo and the services it provides, visit their website today, call them at (617)440-9930, or email them at info@truvideo.com . You can also book a free demo for your business to see exactly how TruVideo can help your automobile dealership or service shop grow.

About the Company: TruVideo was built specifically for auto dealers and service providers and is the simplest fully-featured video app available today. TruVideo is committed to providing a suite of services that is simple to implement, reliable and innovative – all without putting any demands on the customer such as requiring an app to download or view. The team believes that transparency and convenience are imperative for building trust, which will in turn create loyal customers. For more information please visit https://truvideo.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.