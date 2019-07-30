Why Press Releases Are Important For A Law Firm's Digital Marketing

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press releases have changed a lot over the years; not only are they a public relations tool, but they are also an essential content marketing component and media relations tool for both online advertising and offline marketing in 2019. Law firms can benefit from adding press releases to their digital marketing plan. Since the end result of a digital marketing strategy is to connect with current and potential clients, adding press releases to a law firm's digital marketing can help gain exposure and raise brand awareness.



Marketing has always been about connecting with your audience in the right place and at the right time. Today, that means you need to meet them where they are already spending time: on digital media platforms. Digital marketing encompasses all marketing efforts that use a mobile device, or on the Internet. Law firms can leverage email marketing, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, and social media marketing across all social networks (such as LinkedIn, or even Snapchat, which has grown in popularity in recent years). Adding press releases into their content marketing can help them gain brand awareness and reach current and prospective clients on digital channels.



Incorporating Press Releases in a Digital Marketing Strategy:

Effectively using press release distribution services and their media outlets will boost the power and reach of the business owners digital marketing strategies without breaking the bank or hurting the bottom-line. Digital media coverage of your small business news story is a must, and a good press release is a very cost-effective way to get press release services like EIN or PR Newswire to carry your online press release. Done correctly, each news media company that carries your story will provide a link from their website to yours.



This link is called a backlink, which can be a powerful component of affiliate marketing. It is a sign that tells the search engines that your public relations information or brand image is relevant, and it can help affect your websites ranking on search engines like Google or Bing. This little nugget of information that you have produced can be seen around the world without hammering the bottom line of the company.



Press releases have become more important as a digital marketing tool. Your news article or news releases become much more powerful when picked up and distributed by the news media and distributed across digital platforms. The news media links to your press release help expand the reach of your content marketing articles, news stories, or public relations pieces. The goal is to have your public relations stories picked up and served to searchers looking on the first page of the SERP (search engine results page).



Why Press Releases Are Important:

- Take e-commerce or B2B for example. Announcing the release of a new product, new service or plans for a product launch, or upgrade is easy and cost-effective. According to various case studies, writing a good press release and getting it distributed online can create brand awareness by letting the masses know about your new business or service.



- If you want to announce a new product or service, you can draft a press release and immediately get your news found in real time on all major search engines and social media networks by using a press release distribution service. This also enables you to target thousands of journalists.



- Your Brand Image can be affected. Since publishing is so easy, just write up your news story and then distribute it as a press release. Sending out press releases is easy and a sure-fire way to get attention and gain brand awareness. More good press releases you have on the internet can effectively improve and increase your brand’s image.



- Add an image or video to your press releases. Research has shown that a good image or video has a much better chance of being clicked than items or content marketing stories with no images. Use multimedia to enhance the news story and tell your story while allowing search engine optimization to get that information in front of more people. Adding an image or video also helps to improve user experience.



- With the push of a button, you can have your public relations piece seen across the globe. Many of the press release distribution services allow for instant gratification in real time. No more relying on content marketing strategies that require journalists to read your piece and then hope that they call you or followup. Press release distribution services can distribute your information to millions of people around the world instantly, Your press release story should also be released across all marketing channels, including social media platforms. Utilizing social networks can help to get the most out of your digital marketing campaigns and overall marketing efforts.



- Make the search engines read your public relations materials. Adding internal links to pages on your website in the press release, such as using your phone number to lead to your site's contact page, will direct readers and the search engines to learn more about what your company does or the services it offers.



- So many people can see this. Online press releases can be written to accommodate a social media perspective. You can copy and paste your press release from a news media website and place it directly into your social media posts. Your story just looks better and has more authority when the media outlets carry it. Everyone that shares your public relations pieces over the various social media networks helps your content marketing strategy to prevail.



- Your content marketing pieces are just press releases. You only need to write them as such so that your target audience can read your press releases anywhere at any time via laptop, desktop, or on mobile apps.



- Search engine optimization. Adding internal and external links to your press release, along with targeted keywords, helps to optimize the press release, which tells the search engines that your information is relevant and important. If you'd like to learn more about SEO, there are countless marketing courses online that carefully elaborate on the best methods and courses of action.



There are many newswire services and press release distribution services. Any reputable wire services or press release distribution service should provide you with a listing of all the locations and websites where your press release can be found. You should be able to have a listing with live links of all locations carrying your post. There are other considerations to take as well, like whether you receive a "do follow" or "no follow" backlink to your website or blog.

