Fattmerchant Founders Celebrate Five Years of Payments Innovation

Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah continue to lead Fattmerchant to substantial growth as the fintech company surpasses $5 billion in payments

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology platform that revolutionizes the payment processing experience for business owners, today announces its fifth anniversary. Since 2014, Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO, and Sal Rehmetullah, co-founder and president, have brought innovation to the payments industry through transparency and technological advancements. Fattmerchant’s unprecedented approach continues to pay dividends, as its revenue has grown by more than 2600 percent since 2015.



“We wouldn’t have been able to reach this point without having a talented team and loyal customers,” said Madhani. “I started Fattmerchant because I recognized the issues within the payment ecosystem and wanted to change it to be more transparent for customers. Five years later, I can proudly say that we’ve been able to successfully develop a company and business model that puts small businesses first.”

Fattmerchant is Florida’s fastest-growing fintech company and is on track to have more than 100 employees by the end of 2019 – a 100 percent increase from 2018. In just five years, Fattmerchant has soared to 5,000 customers, processing over $5 billion in payments.

Fattmerchant’s dedicated success team boasts the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry, with a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 95. Plus, the company recently reached an all-time high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73, which is 85 points above the industry average.

“I have watched Fattmerchant grow from just an idea to what it is today,” said Rehmetullah. “We started out as a small startup with one full-time employee, and we’ve flourished into something greater than any of us could have imagined. With more growth around the corner, our sixth year is set to be our best one yet.”

To celebrate five years, Fattmerchant is giving new customers a special offer of just $5 for their first month of using Fattmerchant’s integrated payment solution. For more information about Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a payment technology provider offering subscription-based pricing, a robust integrated payments platform, and world-class customer success to businesses across the United States. We build integrated payment technology for SMBs and partners who serve SMBs. With Omni, its integrated payment platform, business owners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments, robust data analytics, and advanced business tools. You can learn more about Fattmerchant's innovative technology at fattmerchant.com.

