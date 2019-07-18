Cellulose Ether Market To Reach USD 8.68 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cellulose Ether Market Size – USD 5.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Industry Trends – Favorable government initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing application for cellulose ether from end-use industries such as the construction and healthcare industries is estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global cellulose ether market is expected to reach USD 8.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose ether is produced with wood fiber or refined short cotton fiber as the key raw material, by chemical treatment and the reaction of etherifying agents like chlorinated ethylene, chlorinated propylene, and oxidized ethylene.

Increasing use of cellulose ether in construction and food & beverages industry is expected to stimulate the market demand in the forecast period. Application of cellulose ether as thickeners, binders, stabilizer, film former, and water retaining agent, among others is crucial in a variety of construction activities. Also, products such as methyl cellulose is a sturdy material, entirely nontoxic, odorless, and tasteless, which makes it a proper adhesive for food packaging. As it can form high-viscosity solutions at very low concentrations, it is beneficial as a thickening agent in water-soluble adhesives.

Growth in the oil and rig drilling activities would also create an increase in demand for cellulose gum in the upcoming years. A drilling fluid additive is used mainly for fluid-loss control and is produced by reacting natural cellulose with monochloroacetic acid and sodium hydroxide to form CMC sodium salt.

Availability of substitutes such as guar gum, which is used in the food & beverage industry and also as thickeners that are being used in the production of paints & coatings as a substitute to cellulose ether, may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period. Also, the emission of various harmful pollutants in the environment may also restrain market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market leadership over the forecast period at a growth rate of 6.2%.

The powdered form held the largest market size in 2018 and is projected to have a modest growth rate in the forecast period.

The food & beverages industry is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to a rapid increase in the consumption of processed food which can be mainly attributed to the rise in the level of disposable income of people in developing countries.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. This dominance in the market is owing to the considerable consumption of cellulose ether in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries in the region.

Key participants include The DOW Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, Ashland Inc., Daicel Finechem Ltd., Lotte Fine Chemicals, DKS Co. Ltd., CP Kelco, FenChem Biotech Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals, and Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cellulose ether market on the basis of product type, form, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Ethyl Cellulose (EC)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Methyl Cellulose (MC)

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC)

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Powdered Form

Granular Form

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Construction

Paints

Adhesives

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America: USA Canada

Asia Pacific: India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Latin America: Brazil

Europe: UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe



