As Windows 10 evolves, Ubikite WaaS manager enables organizations to modernize their workplace

REDMOND, WA, USA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft’s Windows-as-a-Service was introduced with the release of Windows 10. It is a service that keeps Windows 10 up-to-date, but not many organizations experience it as continuous systems improvement, resulting in a frustrating lack of uniformity for IT Professionals. Ubikite today launched WaaS Manager to help make the Windows feature update process easier and more controlled and manageable.Ubikite is a startup created by Triangulum Labs, the in-house venture studio of the People Tech Group. Tom Malone, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Triangulum, said “The Ubikite WaaS Manager has been created for IT Professionals. Our team talked with dozens of IT administrators, and the WaaS experience has been a real challenge for them. We saw the need and built a product in response. Our goal was to make it available both as an on-premise solution or as a Ubikite managed service, whatever fits the customer’s need best”.“Ubikite WaaS Manager allows your IT department to manage desktop feature updates and deployments seamlessly,” said Bob Duffy, CEO of Ubikite. In the process, it significantly reduces the risk of cyber and malware attacks.“Pricing will be available after a free environment assessment,” said Duffy. “We are seeking customers to partner with for our first deployments, and we offer a full assessment as the first step together down that path. Our goal is to deliver low TCO, and the price has been designed to be very attractive.”About Ubikite: Ubikite is a startup based in Redmond, Washington dedicated to creating powerful, intuitive tools that make complex IT tasks quick and easy. For more information, email hello@ubikite.com



