Simmons Bank Names Chief Digital Officer

Seasoned digital banking veteran and internationally renowned speaker Alejandro “Alex” Carriles to lead Simmons’ Digital Bank

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons Bank has named Alejandro “Alex” Carriles executive vice president and chief digital officer. Carriles’ responsibilities include direct oversight of Simmons’ digital banking strategy, customer experience through digital channels and customer acquisition through digital tools.





Carriles joins Simmons from BBVA Compass, where he most recently served as executive vice president and director of Retail Customer Solutions Development. In this role, he led mobile and online banking channels, as well as digital account origination for all consumer and small business products. Carriles also spearheaded the development of digital sales platforms for deposit accounts, personal loans, credit cards and insurance products.

“Alex is an industry leader whose innovation, management skills and track record for digital banking success are truly extraordinary,” said George Makris, chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “We are eager for our customers to experience the impact of his talent through our digital offerings.”

Carriles brings more than 25 years of experience to his role at Simmons, having overseen technology projects for international and domestic financial institutions, private sector corporations and government agencies. He has served as a keynote speaker for numerous banking conferences across the United States and in countries such as France, Sweden, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

In 2012, Carriles was recognized as an honoree in American Banker’s “Mobile Banker of the Year” awards. The following year, Bank Innovation named him to their list of “2013 Innovators to Watch: 44 Executives Shaping the Future of Banking.”

A founding member of the American Banker’s Digital Banking Leadership Council, Carriles has also served as a member of the Digital Committee of the Consumer Bankers Association since 2016.

Carriles holds a bachelor’s degree and summa cum laude distinction from the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Monterrey, Mexico and a master’s degree from IPADE Business School in Mexico City. He has also completed executive education and corporate management programs from institutions ranging from the University of Texas at Austin and Wharton Executive Education to the IESE Business School in Spain.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began as a community bank in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily to approximately $17.6 billion in assets (as of April 12, 2019) and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. For more information, visit http://www.simmonsbank.com/.

