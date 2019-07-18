GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform Continues Strong Momentum in First Half of 2019, Highlighted by a Doubling of Subscription Bookings

GridGain’s Continued Industry Leadership Evidenced by Strong Growth in Its In-Memory Computing Platform, Major Industry Awards, Introduction of Product and Service Innovations, and Popular Industry Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced continued strong momentum for the first half of 2019. Key achievements during the period included doubling subscription sales versus the previous year, more than doubling sales of all products from new customers versus the previous year, receiving major industry honors, launching innovative new products and services, and driving sharply increased popularity of the In-Memory Computing Summit® Europe.



“Over the last year, the growing trends of digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and internet of things have driven increased adoption of in-memory computing. In-memory computing is the only practical, cost-effective approach to achieving the necessary performance and scalability for these initiatives,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “We predicted that in-memory computing would become a part of every fast data discussion in 2019 and we’re excited that this is coming true.”

Growth

Subscription sales doubled during the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, reflecting the ever-growing number of customer solutions moving into production that are powered by the GridGain in-memory computing platform.

Total sales from new GridGain customers more than doubled during the first half of 2019 compared to 2018, driven by strong growth in the financial services and telecommunications industries, which both increased over 250% versus 2018.

Total sales from new European customers grew more than 150% compared to the first half of 2018, reflecting the growing demand for in-memory computing solutions throughout that region.

Awards & Foundations

Products and Services

GridGain introduced GridGain Developer Bundles to help accelerate digital transformations. The new Developer Bundles help companies implementing Apache Ignite or GridGain speed the development and rollout of real-time, massively scalable applications with in-depth developer training and consulting assistance with common tasks such as architectural reviews and performance optimizations. Once live, the support services included in the bundles ensure that any issues that arise in the pre-production or production deployments can be submitted to the GridGain customer engineering team for rapid resolution.

to help accelerate digital transformations. The new Developer Bundles help companies implementing Apache Ignite or GridGain speed the development and rollout of real-time, massively scalable applications with in-depth developer training and consulting assistance with common tasks such as architectural reviews and performance optimizations. Once live, the support services included in the bundles ensure that any issues that arise in the pre-production or production deployments can be submitted to the GridGain customer engineering team for rapid resolution. GridGain introduced the GridGain Data Lake Accelerator , an in-memory solution for digital businesses that need to enrich operational data with historical data stored in data lakes to improve real-time analytics and decision automation. The GridGain Data Lake Accelerator is available for use with the GridGain Enterprise Edition and GridGain Ultimate Edition. A free 30-day trial of all three of these products are available from the GridGain Downloads page.

, an in-memory solution for digital businesses that need to enrich operational data with historical data stored in data lakes to improve real-time analytics and decision automation. The GridGain Data Lake Accelerator is available for use with the GridGain Enterprise Edition and GridGain Ultimate Edition. A free 30-day trial of all three of these products are available from the GridGain Downloads page. GridGain released the GridGain Community Edition to bring production readiness to Apache Ignite. GridGain Community Edition includes the Apache Ignite code base plus patches and additional functionality developed to improve performance, reliability, security and manageability.

to bring production readiness to Apache Ignite. GridGain Community Edition includes the Apache Ignite code base plus patches and additional functionality developed to improve performance, reliability, security and manageability. GridGain introduced the first support offering for Apache Ignite . GridGain Basic Support enables companies with new or existing Apache Ignite deployments to access the deep expertise of GridGain’s support engineers to troubleshoot performance or reliability issues and identify configuration optimizations, workarounds or software patches to improve the performance of their Ignite environment.

. GridGain Basic Support enables companies with new or existing Apache Ignite deployments to access the deep expertise of GridGain’s support engineers to troubleshoot performance or reliability issues and identify configuration optimizations, workarounds or software patches to improve the performance of their Ignite environment. GridGain added automatic data persistence, high availability and immediate restarts to the GridGain Cloud In-Memory-Computing-Platform-as-a-Service. GridGain Cloud can be launched with just a few mouse clicks. It delivers in-memory speed by maintaining all data in memory and offers unlimited horizontal scalability by distributing data across a distributed cluster of servers. New nodes can be added to the cluster dynamically. The data held in memory is continually backed up to disk and is available in seconds in the event of a restart.

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

The third annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 took place June 3-4, 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 500 people registered, representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents. The attendees heard speakers from 451 Research, Capital One, Cerner, Confluent, Dell Technologies, Hazelcast, Red Hat, Redislabs, ScaleOut Software, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), GridGain Systems and more. The conference experienced a 70 percent increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event.

took place June 3-4, 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. More than 500 people registered, representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents. The attendees heard speakers from 451 Research, Capital One, Cerner, Confluent, Dell Technologies, Hazelcast, Red Hat, Redislabs, ScaleOut Software, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), GridGain Systems and more. The conference experienced a 70 percent increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event. GridGain announced the Call for Papers for the fifth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America , taking place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. The Call for Papers will end on July 28, 2019.

for the fifth annual , taking place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. The Call for Papers will end on July 28, 2019. GridGain continued its global effort to help businesses understand how in-memory computing addresses the speed and scale requirements of modern, data-intensive applications. The company hosted or participated in over a dozen of industry conferences, webinars and workshops, and organized or provided speakers for over 20 meetups around the world.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

CONTACT:

Terry Erisman

GridGain Systems

terisman@gridgain.com

(650) 241-2281

