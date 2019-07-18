There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,721 in the last 365 days.

The Victory Bank Announces 2nd Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include an earnings increase of 13.9% over the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and asset growth of $27.4 million and a 12.8% increase in stockholder’s equity when comparing June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. Net income increased $61 thousand to $499 thousand, or approximately 26 cents per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $438 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Book Value per share increased from $9.28 to $9.53 during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Year to date results included net income of $1 million and an increase in book value per share from $9.04 to $9.53 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman and CEO, stated, “The Victory Bank was founded on a strategy of building a consistently superior team of bankers who provide trusted, valuable advice and extraordinary personal service to our clients.  We strive to maintain disciplined pricing and credit underwriting practices, as we continue to grow the bank by adding high-quality clients and relationships.  This commitment continues to strengthen our bank and therefore the communities we serve. In addition, we are very pleased to have received a Five Star rating from Bauer Financial Inc. earlier this year.”

Deposits grew $34.7 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 to $228.9 million, and net loans increased $21.3 million during the same period, totaling $233.5 million. Total assets also increased by $27.4 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, totaling $258.6 million. Non-performing loans rose slightly from $168 thousand to $198 thousand for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2019.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.  Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, www.victorybank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products and services.


The Victory Bancorp, Inc.      
Consolidated Balance Sheet      
(in thousands except share and per share data)   Unaudited  
    June 30, December 31,
     2019  2018 
Assets      
NicCash and due from banks   $   6,835 $   5,914  
Federal funds sold     0   212  
       
   Cash and cash equivalents     6,835   6,126  
       
Securities available-for-sale     10,597   9,696  
       
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses      
of $2,104 and $2,096     233,474   228,261  
Premises and equipment, net     3,355   3,388  
Restricted investment in bank stocks     667   715  
Accrued interest receivable     803   811  
ORE     60   93  
BOLI     1,528   1,507  
Other assets     1,237   1,135  
       
   Total assets   $   258,556 $   251,732  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
       
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing     41,175   38,841  
Interest-bearing     187,730   184,938  
       
   Total deposits       228,905     223,779  
       
UnSecured borrowings     2,000   4,280  
Subordinated Debt     7,917   4,941  
Other liabilities     1,066   1,112  
       
   Total liabilities       239,888     234,112  
       
Stockholders' Equity      
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000      
shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares     1,950   1,950  
Surplus     14,158   14,158  
Accumulated earnings     2,452   1,547  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     108   (35 )
       
   Total stockholders' equity       18,668     17,620  
       
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $   258,556 $   251,732  


The Victory Bancorp, Inc.                      
Consolidated Statement of Operations                  
(in thousands except share and per share data)   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited   Unaudited
       three months    three months    three months    three months    three months
      ended   ended   ended   ended   ended
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2019   2019   2018   2018   2018
Interest Income                      
Interest and fees on loans   $ 3,503  $ 3,347  $ 3,295  $ 3,081  $ 2,962
Interest on investment securities     72   74   59   63   49
Other Interest Income     67   29   43   18   5
                       
   Total interest income     3,642   3,450   3,397   3,162   3,016
                       
Interest Expense                      
Deposits     772   747   652   599   440
Borrowings     158   137   120   118   201
                       
   Total interest expense     930   884   772   717   641
                       
   Net interest income     2,712   2,566   2,625   2,445   2,375
                       
Provision for Loan Losses     209   73   108   88   68
                       
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     2,503   2,493   2,517   2,357   2,307
                       
Non-Interest Income                      
Service charges and activity fees     55   55   55   50   45
Net gains on sales of loans     0   0   0   95   13
Other income     21   52   27   30   32
                       
   Total non-interest income     76   107   82   175   90
                       
Non-Interest Expenses                      
Salaries and employee benefits     1,145   1,210   1,171   1,152   1,099
Occupancy and equipment     125   127   123   114   123
Legal and professional fees     103   66   139   81   92
Advertising and promotion     35   23   24   18   26
Loan expenses     34   39   26   37   18
Data processing costs     254   259   234   213   216
Supplies, printing and postage     30   43   33   31   25
Telephone     8   9   8   8   10
Entertainment     33   23   33   21   57
Mileage and tolls     12   6   10   7   12
Insurance     9   10   11   10   5
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 43   34   35   28   24
Dues and subscriptions     17   19   15   16   17
Shares tax     53   49   37   50   50
Other     45   49   49   36   66
                       
   Total non-interest expenses     1,946   1,966   1,948   1,822   1,840
                       
   Income before income taxes     633   634   651   710   557
                       
Income Taxes     -134   -130   -153   -152   -119
Net income   $ 499 $ 504 $ 498 $ 558 $ 438
 

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000

Primary Logo

