Recent Research: Global Car Rental Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 116.39 Billion With Healthy CAGR of 14.16% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Car Rental Industry was valued at USD 35.4 Billion in the year 2017. Global Car Rental Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.16% from 2018 to reach USD 116.39 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 whereas the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing region in the forecasted period. At the country level, developed Industrys like the US with highest population base holds the notable Industry share in 2017 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Car Rental Industry, By Vehicle Type

6.1. Executive Cars

6.2. Economic Cars

6.3. Luxury Cars

6.4. Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs)

6.5. Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

7. Car Rental Industry, By Rental Category

7.1. Local Transport

7.2. Outstation Transport

7.3. Airport Transport

7.4. Others

8. Car Rental Industry, By Mode of Booking

8.1. Online Booking

8.2. Offline Booking

9. Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. RoW

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Brazil

9.5.1.2. Argentina

9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Europcar

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product Overview

10.1.4 Current Development

10.2 Avis Budget Group, Inc.

10.3 Enterprise Holdings Inc.

10.4 Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

10.5 The Hertz Corporation

10.6 Alamo

10.7 Sixt SE

10.8 Localiza

10.9 Bandago Van Rental

10.10 Capps Truck & Van Rental

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.3.1. Investments & Expansions

11.3.2. New Product Launches

11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customizations

12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

