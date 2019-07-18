Global Automotive Actuators Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 5.68 Billion With Healty CAGR of 7.25% by 2019 - 2025 | Says Global Report Store

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Actuators Industry was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in the year 2017. Global Automotive Actuators Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2019 to reach USD 26.17 Billion by the year 2025. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11469

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Industry Vision

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.1.1. Key Data from Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.2.1. Key Data from Primary Research

2.1.2.2. Breakdowns of Primary Interviews

2.2. Industry Size Estimation

2.2.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2. Top-Down Approach

2.2.3. Annual Revenue Process

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. Research Assumptions

2.4.1. Assumption

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Strength

4.3. Weakness

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Threats

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Patent & Standards

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6. Automotive Actuators Industry, Vehicle Type

6.1 Heavy Commercial

6.2 Light Commercial

6.3 Passenger Cars

7. Automotive Actuators Industry, By Product Type

7.1 Hydraulic Actuator

7.2 Pneumatic Actuator

7.3 Electric Actuator

8. Automotive Actuators Industry, By Application Type

8.1 Brake Actuator

8.2 Fuel Injection Actuator

8.3 Throttle Actuator

8.4 Power Seat Actuator

8.5 Others

9 Geographical Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. RoAPAC

9.5. RoW

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.1.1. Brazil

9.5.1.2. Argentina

9.5.1.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East and Africa

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Continental AG

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Overview

10.1.3 Product Overview

10.1.4 Current Development

10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.4 Delphi Automotive PLC

10.5 Nidec Corporation

10.6 Borgwarner Inc.

10.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

10.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

10.9 APC International, Ltd.

10.10 Denso Corporation

10.11 CTS Corporation

11. Competitive Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industry Positioning of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

11.3.1. Investments & Expansions

11.3.2. New Product Launches

11.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4. Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customizations

12.3. Upcoming Events (Trade Fair, Exhibitions, Conferences)

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11469

Read Repot at https://tinyurl.com/y4djrt4p

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com

www.globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.