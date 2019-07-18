Stealth Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of Product Sales Through Sharper Image

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, FL, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Stealth Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: STTH), an emergency response and protection product distribution company in the safety, health, and personal protection industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new distribution agreement that includes distribution into Sharper Image catalog.



"The addition of another distributor with reach into Sharper Image is a major advancement in our diversification," said CEO Brian McFadden. "With the product currently available at Sharper Image, we look forward to the potential growth this distribution channel will bring.”

You can visit the link below to see the initial product offered at Sharper Image, the 911 Help Now Communication Pendent, which provides the user direct communication to 911 Emergency Services for one low fee.

https://www.sharperimage.com/si/view/product/No+Fee+911+Help+Button/207060?question=911%20help%20now

"As we continue to expand our product channels, we look forward to our continuing distribution growth and expect to add additional products into these channels later this year," said CEO Brian McFadden.

The company also wishes to notify all shareholders and persons of interest that Stealth Technologies, Inc. will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found at our newly created social media channel on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StealthTech4 .

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company that distributes a large portfolio of products solving critical issues in the safety, health, and personal protection industries. Stealth products solve problems such as emergency response time, electronic pickpockets and hackers, home intrusions and robberies, and more. With such a diverse product offering, Stealth has prepared for long-term growth for our shareholders. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stealthtechinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Brian McFadden

investors@stealthtechinc.com

1-800-579-0528



