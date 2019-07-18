Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,715 in the last 365 days.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05458 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2019.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on July 31, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.05458 per share based on the VWAP of $6.55 payable on August 9, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.87 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.35 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.22.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management
 		Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc.
Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp
CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp
National Bank of Canada     Power Financial Corp.
Royal Bank of Canada     TMX Group Inc.
Toronto-Dominion Bank      
 
Distribution Details
 
Class A Share (PDV) $ 0.05458
   
Preferred Share (PDV.P R.A) $0.05250
   
Ex-Dividend Date: July 30, 2019
   
Record Date: July 31, 2019
   
Payable Date: August 9, 2019
   
       
       
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.primedividend.com info@quadravest.com

