M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I  Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2019.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details  
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Ex-Dividend Date:  July 30, 2019
Record Date:  July 31, 2019
Payable Date:  August 9, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.m-split.com
info@quadravest.com 

