PlanSource and Guardian® Break New Ground with Fusion of Insurance and API Technology

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) will be the first insurance carrier to participate in PlanSource Boost, a program powered by API technology to enhance the employee benefits experience. The program was created to drive game-changing ease, convenience and familiarity for employees and HR teams using the PlanSource benefits technology platform.



Guardian, a leading provider of life, dental, disability insurance and other benefits and PlanSource have partnered for nearly 10 years to provide employees with convenient access to insurance coverage. This collaboration allows them to introduce a state-of-the-art program that uses APIs to streamline the setup of an employer’s benefit plan selection, allow for real-time exchange of member-level enrollment data and automate the Evidence of Insurability decision process.

“Today’s employers are seeking benefits technology solutions that are agile and offer the kind of polished end-to-end user experience that their workers need and expect,” said Marc Costantini, Executive Vice President, Commercial and Government Markets at Guardian. “With PlanSource Boost, we will significantly improve our customers’ experience by saving HR teams hours of manual work, increase the accuracy of critical plan setup and coverage information, and modernize the experience for employees and HR teams.”

Guardian was the first carrier to join the PlanSource Advantage program in 2010, and the companies have more than 500 shared customers. When PlanSource developed the Boost program in 2018, Guardian was a natural fit to be the first insurance carrier to participate. They invested in a common technology roadmap to develop a series of initiatives under the Boost umbrella, which will be rolled out beginning in September and through 2020, including:

Plan configuration API – Automates the configuration process and pulls the relevant product and rate information from Guardian’s system, reducing customer effort and implementation time while improving the accuracy of the data.

– Automates the configuration process and pulls the relevant product and rate information from Guardian’s system, reducing customer effort and implementation time while improving the accuracy of the data. Enrollment API - Allows for real-time delivery of member-level eligibility information, eliminating the traditional batch EDI files that are typically sent once per week. The enrollment API removes discrepancies between the PlanSource and Guardian systems due to timing issues, which can lead to lack of coverage.

- Allows for real-time delivery of member-level eligibility information, eliminating the traditional batch EDI files that are typically sent once per week. The enrollment API removes discrepancies between the PlanSource and Guardian systems due to timing issues, which can lead to lack of coverage. Evidence of Insurability (EOI) integration and automation – The integration between PlanSource and Guardian automates the EOI decision-making process. Employees answer EOI questions directly in the benefits shopping experience, turning a paper-heavy process into an automated, single workflow.

– The integration between PlanSource and Guardian automates the EOI decision-making process. Employees answer EOI questions directly in the benefits shopping experience, turning a paper-heavy process into an automated, single workflow. Member portal and provider directory integration - Provides seamless entry for employees upon enrollment into the GuardianAnytime member portal and allows them to search for and view available providers.

“Guardian has a long and illustrious history of helping people in need,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. “We are proud to partner together on a truly innovative solution to integrations, a problem that has plagued the industry for years. Customer convenience is essential, and we are dedicated to providing consumers with an intuitive, familiar benefits shopping experience. Guardian shares our commitment to reimagining the customer experience and we are thrilled to usher in the modern age of benefits administration through our expanded partnership.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

GUARDIAN® and the GUARDIAN G® logo are registered service marks of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, New York, NY and are used with express permission.

