TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2019.
Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.29 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.34.
TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (XTD)
|$0.05000
|Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)
|$0.04375
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|July 30, 2019
|Record Date:
|July 31, 2019
|Payable Date:
|August 9, 2019
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.tdbsplit.com
info@quadravest.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.