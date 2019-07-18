Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable August 9, 2019 to shareholders on record as at July 31, 2019.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.23 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.38 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05417 Ex-Dividend Date: July 30, 2019 Record Date: July 31, 2019 Payable Date: August 9, 2019

Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372

Local: 416‐304‐4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.