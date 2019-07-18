GlobalTranz Voted Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL

Ranking rose to #7, recognized for five consecutive years

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, has been selected as a Top 10 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, rising in the rankings to #7 from #9 last year.



GlobalTranz was selected for its full-service logistics and technology-driven supply chain solutions that help more than 25,000+ customers across North America gain efficiency and control of their supply chain. The recognition and ranking increase follow a wave of strong growth for the company, which announced record revenue growth in 2018 and has made nine acquisitions since 2017.

“We are honored to have been voted a Top 10 3PL by our customers, carriers and peers,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “This is the fifth consecutive year we’ve been recognized by Inbound Logistics as an industry leader. This recognition is a testament to our talented team members, whose dedication is essential to providing our customers with the exceptional service, solutions, and technology they need to power their continued success.”

Inbound Logistics has repeatedly recognized GlobalTranz over the past five years, notably earning a spot on their Top 100 Logistics IT Provider list for 2019, their Top 10 3PL list in 2018, their Top 10 3PLs to Watch list in 2017, and their Top 100 3PL list in 2016 and 2015. Inbound Logistics has long been regarded as a leading definitive resource for business logistics and supply chain professionals. Each year, Inbound Logistics readers and logistics professionals vote for their top 3PLs based on their ability to demonstrate excellence in service, quality, and meeting the needs of shippers and carrier partners.

“We’re excited to recognize GlobalTranz as a 2019 Top 10 3PL Provider,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “GlobalTranz was voted a Top 10 3PL by a record number of our readers for providing the technology, logistics expertise, and innovative solutions they need to tackle their supply chain challenges.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising materials and logistics costs, supporting business scalability and change management across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

