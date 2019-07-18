Flux7 Named in Now Tech: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q1 2019 Report by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux7 , a professional services and technology company that helps companies prepare their IT platforms for the agile enterprise, today announced that Forrester named the company in its Now Tech: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q1 2019 report. The report is an overview of 42 application modernization and migration services providers and is designed to help infrastructure and operations professionals to understand the primary segments and capabilities of application modernization and migration services providers and to inform their selection strategies.



In the report, Flux7 is named a cloud development and migration specialist in the small service provider category (<$175M in annual category revenue), serving markets in North America including software, finance, and life sciences. Customers including G6 Hospitality, Rent-A-Center and TechNipFMC have engaged Flux7’s professional services and platform to modernize IT infrastructure and apply automation within an Agile DevOps model to improve the security and efficiency with which services are delivered.

“Moving workloads and apps into the cloud helps lower operating costs and build modern IT environments capable of rapid, integrated, and highly automated development and operations -- but for large companies with complex IT architectures, moving applications and data to public-cloud platforms involves working through a formidable set of technology, security, operational, and financial issues,” said Aater Suleman, CEO of Flux7. “Flux7 combines business strategy, experience and technology to help enterprises create a solid foundation in preparation for modernization and migration to the cloud and Agile DevOps. The Forrester report is an informative resource for companies that are evaluating services and software providers and we’re proud to be acknowledged by Forrester.”

With both legacy and cloud-native development skills scarce, application modernization service suppliers can help customers accelerate cloud migration strategies. According to the report, “Modernization and migration activities require a variety of skill sets, each of which can be difficult for an individual enterprise to recruit for, retain, and wield effectively in practice. For this reason, using services providers can help [organizations to]:

Address skills shortages in legacy and cloud technologies by leveraging outside talent;

Accelerate digital transformation with modernization and cloud migration expertise;

Save money by eliminating reliance on outmoded solutions and technologies.”

Flux7 helps close the skills gap by working hand-in-hand with its customers to coach them how to use, change and extend infrastructure moving forward. Unlike other organizations, Flux7 focuses on knowledge transfer throughout the course of customer engagements, allowing them to take ownership and grow comfortable with the technologies and processes deployed in their environment. Ultimately, this knowledge leads to greater independence, agility and business excellence.

To learn more about the role that service vendors play in application modernization and migration, please download a complimentary copy of this Forrester report here: https://www.flux7.com/address-skills-shortages-meet-application-modernization-goals/

About Flux7

Enterprises bring solutions to market faster and provide better customer experiences with Flux7 services and technologies for extreme automation. Flux7 customers accelerate DevOps adoption and IT modernization projects through a modular service structure and Enterprise DevOps Adoption Framework and platform which provides guidelines and principles to consistently meet business and technical requirements. Learn more at https://www.flux7.com, get real-world information about IT modernization and DevOps at https://blog.flux7.com/ or follow us on Twitter @Flux7Labs.

