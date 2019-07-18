OCTANe Launches OCTANe Enterprise Solutions (OES)

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCTANe , Southern California’s leading technology and life sciences accelerator, today announced the creation and launch of OCTANe Enterprise Solutions (OES) to provide greater access to capital and growth strategies for early stage companies and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the technology and medical technology industries. During an interview live from the NASDAQ MarketSite on July 12, Jane King spoke with OCTANe CEO, Bill Carpou, who announced this new entity. To view the interview, click here .



OES will provide companies access to both strategic and institutional capital as well as family offices and a newly-formed private in investor network. It will also continue to build on top of the successful industry strategy OCTANe has created in medical technology as well as create a new focus on the FinTech, Data Analytics/Science and Cybersecurity industries, which represent a strong cluster across Southern California and especially Orange County. These relationships span several of the key innovation markets in the United States, including Boston, New York and the Bay Area in addition to Southern California.

“OES will positively impact the trajectory and sustainability of OCTANe. More importantly, it will provide resources to early stage and SMB companies which were not previously available,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of OCTANe. “These companies are creating jobs and driving the economy across Southern California, and we want to support them in as many ways as possible. Our recently-announced partnership with RSM International, a global audit and accounting firm, is just one example of how a shared services platform can create high-impact results for small and mid-sized companies.”

OCTANe’s relationship with Tellson Securities, Inc. is also a key component in this new venture, providing companies with investment banking services. Additionally, OES will provide companies with operational expertise by function, a shared services platform for back office management and a talent pipeline that connects people and opportunities.

OES is majority owned by OCTANe, with key strategic investors who have not yet been named. OES will be a for-profit organization and supports the mission of OCTANe’s non-profit charter.

About OCTANe:

OCTANe is the organization that convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry leading accelerator, Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation, Signature Events & Programs, and direct access to capital. octaneoc.org

