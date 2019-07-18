OpSec Security Teams with Consero for Brand Protection & Anti-Counterfeiting Executive Roundtable

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security , the global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, has partnered with Consero in sponsoring their exclusive Brand Protection & Anti-Counterfeiting Executive Roundtable.



Consero Group is an international leader in creating high-level, invitation-only events for senior executives. Since its inception in 2010, the company has hosted over 200 events in the U.S. and Europe across a variety of industries. Breaking the traditional conference model, Consero event sponsors are chosen as exclusively as attendees and include industry trailblazers with proven thought leadership experience.

“With nearly 40 years’ experience in authentication, OpSec was a logical choice for invitation into Consero’s Brand Protection & Anti-Counterfeiting Executive Roundtable,” said Jessica Druckman, Consero Founder and Senior Vice President. “We look forward to the sharing of their experience as models of best practices in anti-counterfeiting and authentication.”

Bill Patterson, Vice President of Corporate Marketing, added, “Consero offered a completely different model in the brand protection space. With high-ranking, executive participants in some of the world’s most exclusive brands in luxury goods, consumer products, licensing, pharmaceuticals and consumer services, OpSec was honored to be invited based on our reputation as leaders and gladly accepted the invitation.”

The Brand Protection & Anti-Counterfeiting Executive Roundtable will take place on Wednesday, July 24th at The Yale Club in New York City.

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .

