Stratus Joins The Open Group Open Process Automation™ Forum to Define Next Generation Industrial Edge Computing Standards

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous edge computing solutions, today announced it joined The Open Group Open Process Automation™ Forum (OPAF) to help define next generation edge computing standards for industrial operators. As a global consortium that enables organizations to achieve their business objectives through open technology standards, the OPAF mission is to deliver a standards-based, open, secure and interoperable process control architecture. The group brings together global leaders from the process industries such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, and DuPont, as well as system integrators, suppliers, integrated distributed control system (DCS) vendors, academia and other standards organizations. As one of the leading suppliers of edge computing solutions to the automation ecosystem, Stratus will collaborate with other OPAF members to turn data into actionable insights at the edge, unlocking the true potential of digital transformation.



“For nearly 40 years, Stratus has built a reputation for keeping business-critical systems up and running. By joining The Open Process Automation Forum, Stratus can now expand its work with industrial automation partners to create secure, reliable, and interoperable solutions that help these businesses modernize their operations and capture untapped value,” said John Vicente, Chief Technology Officer, Stratus Technologies. “Further, this membership aligns with our company values by delivering innovative solutions that simplify and protect the connected world our customers and partners rely on.”

Vicente added, “We’re looking forward to working with other industry leaders to not only respond to market requirements for customers with unique challenges in diverse industries, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, water and waste water, but also work to define these requirements.”

This will further cement Stratus as a trusted advisor guiding industrials on their digital journeys.

“We’re pleased to welcome Stratus Technologies to our world-class community of experts in the automation space. With access to major customers and suppliers of technology, as well as early insight to industry developments, Stratus will not only strengthen the Forum, but also bring additional value to existing customer relationships while forging new ones,” said Ed Harrington, Director, The Open Process Automation Forum. “As one of the global leaders creating purpose-built edge solutions for operational executives, Stratus clearly understands the needs of our members and can offer our community a differentiated vision as well as strategic advice on the direction of edge standards that will shape the future of automation.”

For more information on The Open Group Open Process Automation Forum, please visit: https://www.opengroup.org/open-process-automation/forum.

About Stratus Technologies

Stratus takes the complexity out of unplanned downtime no matter the environment or industry. We enable global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries, along with our growing partner and distributor network, to securely deliver information to applications at the Edge, cloud and data center so they can turn this data into actionable information – all while minimizing their financial and reputational risk. We bring operations and IT together to unlock the potential of digital transformation and enable our customers to improve the quality of life for people and communities – and we’ve been protecting these business critical environments for nearly 40 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn .

About The Open Group

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 700 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org .

